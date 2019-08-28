‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks Says He & Chloe Green Are ‘Still Together’ After Yacht Kissing Scandal

Jeremy Meeks was spotted getting in his car on Aug. 28 and he spoke out about his current romantic status with Chloe Green as well as how he feels about her getting cozy with Rommy Gianni on a yacht.

Jeremy Meeks, 35, was all smiles when he stepped out in Los Angeles on Aug. 28 and didn’t seem at all bothered about the headline-making scandal his reported fiancee Chloe Green, 28, caused when she was seen getting close to Monte Carlo polo caption Rommy Gianni. The “Hot Felon” was getting in his car when was met by TMZ, who asked him what he thinks of his lady love “hugging” Rommy. “That ain’t nothing, man,” Jeremy said with a smile before also insisting that they’re “still together”. Check out the video of Jeremy commenting on Chloe HERE!

Jeremy’s nonchalant attitude about Chloe’s actions is quite surprising considering she was topless aboard the yacht, which is owned by her billionaire father Sir Philip Green, in the Mediterranean with hunky Ronnie. It all happened on Aug. 12 and cameras captured the PDA-filled moment that included some serious canoodling. Ronnie was also seen showing off his toned body while dripping wet after stepping outside the water.

Despite Jeremy’s comments about the outing with Chloe and Ronnie being “nothing” and insisting he’s still with the brunette beauty, a source told US Weekly that the lovebirds, who were rumored to be engaged since 2018 after Chloe was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, split up at the beginning of the summer. “They split about two months ago, but are off and on still speaking,” the source told the outlet on Aug. 15.

Speculation about a breakup between Jeremy and Chloe first started in May, but he was quick to take to social media to post a sweet photo with her and a telling caption. “We are still very much in love lol,” it read.