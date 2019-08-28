Hailey Baldwin & Kendall Jenner Are Living Their Best Life In Jamaica — See New Bikini Pics

Bikini photo shoots, snorkeling, chasing waterfalls and a ‘picnic with lady legs’ were all on the agenda of Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner’s getaway to Jamaica, which singer Justine Skye also joined.

Best friends Hailey Baldwin, 22, and Kendall Jenner, 23, certainly took advantage of this change of scenery. The supermodel dream team recently jetted off to Jamaica along with singer Justine Skyes, 24, and the vacation photos finally came rolling in on Aug. 28! The destination was special for Justine, whose parents are both Jamaican and own property in the country. Hailey kept fans the most up-to-date with a slew of photos, starting with a slideshow of pictures of her posing in an all-white bikini. The abs were on display, her straw hat was very Eat Pray Love, and the open-air bedroom in the background looked dreamy. But the model didn’t just snap selfies on this trip.

Hailey, Kendall and Justine took a cue from TLC and chased a waterfall, as seen among a series of photos on Mrs. Bieber’s Instagram Story! For the outdoor adventure, Hailey rocked a string bikini, Kendall opted for a cheetah set, and Justine also brought out the animal print in a purple one-piece with zebra stripes. The ladies posed for a squad photo, which you can see in the roundup below. Hailey also took a picture of Kendall’s long “lady legs” during a picnic, and the blonde beauty puckered up to snap a picture of her rocking snorkeling goggles while cruising on a yacht.

Kendall kept her vacation posts discreet with two shots of the Jamaican scenery — an orange sunset, and the view from her hotel — in an Instagram post on Aug. 28. Meanwhile, Justine gave fans a look at the hotel pool, which she took a dip in while wearing an extreme high-leg swimsuit. Justine was feeling herself, and for good reason — the “Don’t Think About It” singer just rang in her 24th birthday on Aug. 24, and released her EP Bare With Me three days later.

Hailey and Kendall would’ve made Megan Thee Stallion proud with their summer travel list, which is “Hot Girl Summer” approved. Hailey took a work trip to Tokyo in July, while Kendall hit up Sardinia, Norfolk and Mykonos that same month.