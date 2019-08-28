Gigi Hadid Wishes ‘Queen’ Blake Lively A Happy Birthday With Rare New Baby Bump Pic

Gigi Hadid is going to be an amazing honorary aunt, judging by the promise she made to Blake Lively’s children. You can read it in the model’s gushing birthday message for the ‘Gossip Girl’ star!

Blake Lively rang in her 32nd birthday on Aug. 25, but Gigi Hadid kept the birthday love going two days later (as any BFF should). “It’s this Queen’s birthday week and I just want to say how grateful and lucky I am to have a friend like you, B,” the 24-year-old model captioned an Instagram photo on Aug. 27, which showed her and a pregnant Blake lounging in a kitchen! Hiding under the birthday girl’s comfy maxi dress was her baby bump, which fans first saw at the premiere of Detective Pikachu on May 2. The little one, along with the baby’s siblings Inez, 2, and James, 4, can look forward to photography lessons from Gigi!

“[Blake is] a real one and [you] inspire me in so many ways,” Gigi continued in her birthday message. “I will only be able to thank you enough by making you endless oatmeal griddle cakes and training your children to be world class disposable-camera photographers. I love you ! Wishing you every blessing. 🥞”

Ryan Reynolds, 42, also honored his wife’s birthday with baby bump photos and other romantic memories on Instagram. Of course, the Deadpool star wasn’t going to post your status quo sappy post. He fulfilled his husbandly duty to embarrass Blake by choosing solely photos in which her eyes were closed! Regardless, Gigi loved the hilarious shout-out, which she expressed via exclamation points and a red heart: “‼️❤️‼️”

Gigi’s birthday shout-out adds yet another adorable entry into the timeline of her and Blake’s friendship. The 2014 God’s Love We Deliver, Golden Heart Awards in New York City marked the pals’ first event they were photographed at, which led to more hangouts at occasions like Blake’s premiere of her 2017 film All I See Is You, the 2018 Met Gala, and a handful of bashes hosted by Taylor Swift (her 2018 New Year’s Eve party and the singer’s 2016 Fourth of July party). And that’s not counting all the Instagram love Gigi and Blake have showered one another with over the years! Cheers to a new year of living for Blake, and a new year of friendship.