‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Preview: Dog & Beth Chapman Chase Down ‘Dangerous’ Criminals

Dog the Bounty Hunter and the late Beth Chapman dive headfirst into danger in this EXCLUSIVE preview of their new show ‘Dog’s Most Wanted.’ Beth filmed the series before she lost her battle with cancer.

“Our world is really dangerous,” Beth Chapman, who passed away in June 2019, says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the new series Dog’s Most Wanted.” Duane “Dog” Chapman adds, “We chase the most wanted criminals in America.” This series took the couple all over the country, including Alabama. “The fugitive’s house is set way back up in the woods and he’s got caves and the caves have snakes, bats, and hiding behind bushes waiting for the guy to pop up,” Beth reveals about one of their assignments.

Beth filmed Dog’s Most Wanted before she died from stage II throat cancer at the age of 51 on June 26, 2019. Beth wasn’t afraid of death before her untimely passing. “If I’m going to die, I’m going to die in my boots,” she says in the preview. The new footage also shows Dog getting his hands dirty while chasing after criminals who try to outrun the law. Dog and Beth are supported by a team of hunters that Dog calls “The Dirty Dozen.”

“My wife is, was, and always will be the heart and soul of Dog’s Most Wanted,” Dog said in a statement prior to the premiere of Dog’s Most Wanted. “Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind. She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice.”

Dog’s Most Wanted will premiere Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. on WGN America. The network will also air a Dog The Bounty Hunter marathon on Sept. 3 and 4.