CMA Awards Nominations 2019: Carrie Underwood & More

The nominations for the 2019 CMA Awards are here! The nominees were revealed live on ‘Good Morning America’ on Aug. 28, nearly three months before the big show.

The results are in and we finally know which country stars are up for awards at one of the year’s biggest award shows, The Country Music Association Awards. The first round of nominees were announced on Good Morning America on Aug. 28 by Jimmie Allen and Ashley McBryde, who were two of the biggest rising stars in the industry this year. Following the reveal of some of the biggest categories, Morgan Wallen and Midland will announce the rest of the nominees on a live stream for Billboard later this morning.

This year’s CMA Awards will be hosted by Carrie Underwood for the 12th year in a row. However, this time around, she will not be joined by her usual co-host, Brad Paisley. Instead, country legends, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, will serve as special guest hosts. Women in country music will be celebrated throughout the entire show. After several years with a lack of female presence in the country music industry, the ladies are making a resurgence, and this is the perfect time to recognize those from both the past AND the present. See the full list of nominees here:

Album Of The Year

Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett

Cry Pretty – Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay

Desperate Man – Eric Church

Girl – Maren Morris

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Musical Event of the Year

“All My Favorite People” – Maren Morris

“Brand New Man” – Brooks & Dunn

“Diver Bar” – Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton

“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

“What Happens In A Small Town” – Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell

New Artist of the Year

Cody Johnson

Ashley McBryde

Midland

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen

The 2019 CMA Awards will take place on November 13, 2019 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. This is the 53rd annual CMA Awards, and we can only expect that they’ll be bigger and better than ever!