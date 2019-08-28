Brie Larson Beautifully Sings Miley Cyrus’ New Song’ ‘Slide Away’ on Instagram & Fans Are Demanding A Duet

Is it too soon for a remix? After Miley Cyrus performed ‘Slide Away’ at the MTV VMAs, Brie Larson sang her own rendition of the hit that left fans wanting more!

Brie Larson, 29, and her guitar gave her Instagram followers quite a surprise on Aug. 27. The Captain Marvel star sang “Slide Away,” a day after Miley Cyrus, 26, performed the Liam Hemsworth-breakup song publicly for the first time at the MTV Video Music Awards. A fan-account captured Brie’s rendition, and many remarked how “she has a beautiful voice,” that they “adore this song,” and that “the smile at the end kills me every time.” The only thing left to ask is: when is the collab coming? If Miley’s father, Billy Ray Cyrus, can team up with Lil Nas X for three-thousand different version of “Old Town Road,” it’s not a huge ask to get Brie on “Slide Away (Remix),” right?

Long before she was kicking Thanos’s butt as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Brie was a pop star signed to Casablanca Records. She released her debut album, Finally Out of P.E., in 2005. It was, as Billboard describes it, a “pop-punk collection” that was “equal parts Avril Lavigne and Michelle Branch.” Her lead single, “She Said,” peaked at No. 31 on the Billboard Hot Singles Sales, but unfortunately for Brie’s music ambitions, the album flopped. Brie promised her MySpace followers that she would release a new EP in 2008, but she never did.

“I have been writing. I have been playing. I just found that I was completely disenchanted with the whole ‘thing,’ ” Brie wrote in a 2010 MySpace post discussing her the music industry, per Rolling Stone. “Being on Universal brought me to some amazing places and met, for one, all of you beauties. But what went along with it I didn’t enjoy. I wanted to write all my own songs, and they were afraid of that. I wanted to wear sneakers and play my guitar — they wanted heels and wind-blown hair.”

Brie last “performed” in 2010’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World when she did a version of Metric’s “Black Sheep.” By that time, her acting career had taken off with The United States of Tara. Five years later after Scott Pilgrim and ten years after Finally Out Of P.E., she’d be collecting the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Room. Still, that doesn’t mean she can’t call up Miley for a collab, right?