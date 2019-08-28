Brad Pitt Shows Off His Massive Muscles While Arriving At The Venice Film Festival

Brad Pitt may be 55, but he doesn’t look a day over 30! Honestly — after seeing hot new pics of the actor arriving at the Venice Film Festival, we’re drooling.

Brad Pitt has descended on Italy for this year’s Venice International Film Festival, and he looks amazing! The 55-year-old actor, who is in Italy to promote his new space thriller Ad Astra, was pictured in Venice on Wednesday, Aug. 28, in a t-shirt, black pants and newsboy cap, while showing off his incredibly muscular body. Brad wasn’t flexing or anything, but his muscles are so big now that they were practically ripping through his t-shirt. And those veins on his arms? Woof. What a hunk!

In Ad Astra, which is a fantasy drama directed by James Gray, Brad stars as an astronaut who travels through the solar system searching for his dad, a renegade scientist who threatens the future of planet Earth. Tommy Lee Jones plays the dad, while the cast also includes Donald Sutherland and Ruth Negga. Other stars who are expected to show up for the International Venice Film Festival include Sofia Richie, Colin Firth, Iman, Barbara Palvin, Rupert Everett, Jasmine Sanders, Martha Hunt and Anais Gallagher.

The Venice Film Festival runs from Aug 28 to Sept. 7. Ad Astra hits theaters on Sept. 20, and it comes just after Brad’s other highly-anticipated Quentin Tarantino film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which he starred in alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.