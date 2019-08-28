‘AGT’ Live Results Recap: Jackie Fabulous, Lukas & Falco, & Marcin Patrzalek Are All In Danger Of Going Home

With the semifinals around the corner, only seven of 12 ‘America’s Got Talent’ contestants would be moving forward after tonight. Find out what happened with our recap!

There are eight finalists left on season 14 of America’s Got Talent, but not everyone will be making it to next week’s episode. Host Terry Crews revealed the top five acts would be safe after putting on an incredible display on the Aug. 27 episode. But while another five acts’ unfortunate fates have already been decided, there were three talented contestants who could still make it into the semifinals if they won over America and got the votes to stay with the Dunkin’ save. He revealed those three people are: comedian Jackie Fabulous, Lukas and his dog Falco, and Marcin Patrzalek.

While waiting for America to cast their votes, the cast of Celestia put on an incredible performance of acrobatics, aerobics, and daring stunts. At one point, a man shot an arrow at a balloon being held in a woman’s mouth. Another guy jumped rope while keeping pace on a giant moving hamster wheel in the air. Now that’s talent!

Early on, Terry’s Golden Buzzer act, The Detroit Choir, found out they were one of the seven acts moving into the semifinals. Gonzo, however, was sent home. Later, it came down between beatboxer group Berywam and operatic child Emanne Beasha. The four Frenchman were ultimately voted off – but Emanne is safe! Matthew Richardson, Dom Chambers, and Eric Chien were the next group to find out their fate. Eric won a semifinals spot first, but it wasn’t over yet for the other two acts… yet. Terry revealed one of these two contestants would be safe and that contestant was… Dom!

After a break, it was Mackenzie and Benicio Bryant up against each other. It ended up being a great night for the teenage singer, as Benicio was named the next semifinalist! It was then time to find out which one of the Dunkin’ saves would be heading into the semifinals. It ended up going to… Jackie Fabulous!

But it wasn’t quite the end for Lukas and Falco or Marcin. The judges – Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell – were given a chance to decide which of these two incredible acts they would like to save. “I gotta go with something I’ve never seen before… Marcin,” Howie voted. Gabrielle then voted for Marcin as well, calling him a “once in a lifetime talent.” Simon thinks Marcin has the potential to win the entire thing, so he provided the much-needed third vote at the last second. Marcin is in! That’s a wrap!