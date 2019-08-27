See Pic
Hollywood Life

Tiffany Trump Strikes A Sultry Pose In Flowing Dress On Gorgeous Summer Beach Day

Tiffany Trump
Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Tiffany Trump Pics
Tiffany Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, walks to her car as she arrives, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. She was traveling on Air Force One with President Donald Trump and is returning from a trip to Florida Trump, Andrews Air Force Base, USA - 19 Jun 2019
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* Donald Trump's look-alike daughter Tiffany Trump blends in with the crowds while visiting the Science Museum in London. Tiffany wore casual yet designer clothes while visiting the popular tourist attraction. It was uncanny that the "POTUS"'s could walk around so incognito. Pictured: Tiffany Trump BACKGRID USA 7 JUNE 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: LDN PIX / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Tiffany Trump in Cannes during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2019 in Cannes, France. 19 May 2019 Pictured: Tiffany Trump. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA424343_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 28 Photos.
Entertainment Editor

Tiffany Trump is soaking in every bit of the beach before she heads back to law school this fall. The daughter of President Donald Trump shared a photo of herself lounging by the beach in a colorful sun dress on August 25.

Tiffany Trump is enjoying summer to the fullest before the start of school this fall at Georgetown Law School. The socialite, 25, who just returned to the states from a European vacation with mom Marla Maples, spent the weekend at the beach. Tiffany shared a stunning photo of herself soaking up the sun near the ocean on Sunday, August 25. She looked beautiful in a stylish, multi-colored sundress.

“The best way to predict the future is to invent it…”, the daughter of President Donald Trump captioned the scenic snap. Her mother commented, “So beautiful So Wise”. It’s unclear where Tiffany spent her beach day, however, it looks like she lived her best life that day. If you take a closer look at the photo, it appears as though there’s some sort of savory dessert placed on the arm rest of her wooden lounge chair!

Tiffany’s day at the beach came after she reunited with boyfriend Michael Boulos, following her vacation with mom, Marla. The two reunited in New York City, where they visited the Oculus shopping center at the World Trade Center and posed in front of the famed NYC mural on August 18. Tiffany and Michael, who lives in London and goes to school there, have been dating for several months.

 

(Photo credit: Tiffany Trump/Instagram) 

Tiffany arrived back in New York City after the news that will not be part of her father’s re-election campaign. The law student is “not expected to play any role in the campaign, apart from appearing at the occasional event,” according to Politico. Since her father’s first campaign in 2016, Tiffany has remained in the background with limited involvement in her family’s businesses and politics. Meanwhile, her half-siblings Donald Jr.Ivanka and Eric have played integral roles in Trump’s campaign and administration.