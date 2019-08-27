Tiffany Trump Strikes A Sultry Pose In Flowing Dress On Gorgeous Summer Beach Day

Tiffany Trump is soaking in every bit of the beach before she heads back to law school this fall. The daughter of President Donald Trump shared a photo of herself lounging by the beach in a colorful sun dress on August 25.

Tiffany Trump is enjoying summer to the fullest before the start of school this fall at Georgetown Law School. The socialite, 25, who just returned to the states from a European vacation with mom Marla Maples, spent the weekend at the beach. Tiffany shared a stunning photo of herself soaking up the sun near the ocean on Sunday, August 25. She looked beautiful in a stylish, multi-colored sundress.

“The best way to predict the future is to invent it…”, the daughter of President Donald Trump captioned the scenic snap. Her mother commented, “So beautiful So Wise”. It’s unclear where Tiffany spent her beach day, however, it looks like she lived her best life that day. If you take a closer look at the photo, it appears as though there’s some sort of savory dessert placed on the arm rest of her wooden lounge chair!

Tiffany’s day at the beach came after she reunited with boyfriend Michael Boulos, following her vacation with mom, Marla. The two reunited in New York City, where they visited the Oculus shopping center at the World Trade Center and posed in front of the famed NYC mural on August 18. Tiffany and Michael, who lives in London and goes to school there, have been dating for several months.

Tiffany arrived back in New York City after the news that will not be part of her father’s re-election campaign. The law student is “not expected to play any role in the campaign, apart from appearing at the occasional event,” according to Politico. Since her father’s first campaign in 2016, Tiffany has remained in the background with limited involvement in her family’s businesses and politics. Meanwhile, her half-siblings Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric have played integral roles in Trump’s campaign and administration.