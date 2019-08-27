Timothée Chalamet is officially going to be the king of 2019. The first trailer for his brand-new movie ‘The King’ debuted on Aug. 27 and now we are all bowing down to the one and only Timmy.

Long live Timothée Chalamet. The Oscar-nominated actor, 23, stars as Hal in the new Netflix film The King. The first trailer for the highly-anticipated film was released on Aug. 27 and it’s basically the perfect movie for all the Timmy stans out there. Timothée plays Hal, a prince and reluctant heir to the English throne, who has turned his back on royal life and is living among the people. But when his father dies, Hal is crowned King Henry V and forced to be a part of the world he left behind.

The King trailer shows Hal transform from a timid boy who has no interest in the throne, to a powerful leader. As the new king says in a voiceover, “a new chapter of my life has begun. Already, I can feel the weight of this crown.” Hal fears that the men around him are plotting his demise, and questions who he can actually trust. The trailer moves on to depict gruesome scenes of war, as men chant “King Henry!” over and over again. King Henry, draped in furs and with his crown, has ascended to the throne.

In the long-awaited Netflix film, he must also deal with John Falstaff (Joel Edgerton), an aging alcoholic knight, who happens to be his closest friend and mentor. In the trailer, Timothée is sporting quite the Shakespearean bowl cut. The actor is known for his messy curly hair, so it was a shock to fans when he chopped his locks off for his role in The King. You’ve got to love his dedication to his craft!

Robert Pattinson stars as The Dauphin and Lily-Rose Depp plays Catherine, who eventually marries King Henry V. Sean Harris and Ben Mendelsohn also have notable roles as Michael Williams and King Henry IV. The King is based on several plays from William Shakespeare’s Henriad. The film was directed by David Michôd and co-written by David and Joel.

This isn’t the only film Timothée has coming out in 2019. He also stars as Laurie in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women. The role reunites him with his Lady Bird co-star Saoirse Ronan. Little Women will hit theaters on Dec. 25.