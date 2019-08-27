Teresa Giudice Parties In A Bikini In Mykonos Amid Husband Joe’s Deportation Drama

Teresa Giudice is living it up in Greece and she looks incredible in new bikini photos! The ‘RHONJ’ star was spotted without her wedding ring in the new snaps, as her husband, Joe remains in custody of ICE.

Teresa Giudice is soaking up the last bit of summer in Mykonos as seen in new vacation photos [SEEN HERE]! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, was photographed talking to friends on the beach and showed off her fit figure in a sultry black and white two-piece. Teresa wore her long brunette hair down and accessorized with lots of jewelry, including gold bracelets and earrings. However, the one important piece of jewelry that was noticeably missed was her wedding ring.

While some will certainly read into the ringless photos, others may not. Why? — During part 2 of the RHONJ season 9 reunion Teresa told host Andy Cohen, “Who cares if I wear my rings or I don’t?” She also noted that “Joe never wore rings” either!

The Bravo star is on her Greece getaway while her husband, Joe Giudice, 47, remains in the custody of ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement), to determine if he will remain a permanent resident of New Jersey, or if he will be deported back to his native, Italy. Joe was released from a Pennsylvania federal prison in March, into ICE custody, following his 41-month sentence for conspiracy and bankruptcy fraud. Teresa, who served nearly one year in prison for the same crimes, was released on December 23, 2015.

(Photo credit: Teresa Giudice/Instagram)

As filming for the next coming season (10) of RHONJ is underway, it’s also unclear if the Bravo cameras are in Mykonos. But, one thing is for sure — Teresa’s wedding ring is nowhere to be found in the photos, mentioned above. Recall, Teresa made it clear during the RHONJ season 9 reunion that she will separate from Joe, should he get deported.

Teresa has remained in support of Joe, who she shares daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, with. However, that hasn’t stopped her from living her life independently as she continues to provide for her family.

While Joe has remained in ICE custody, he’s missed many of his daughters milestones and other family gatherings, including Gia’s high school graduation. The couple’s eldest daughter will attend Rutgers University this fall.