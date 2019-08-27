See Pics
Hollywood Life

Teresa Giudice Parties In A Bikini In Mykonos Amid Husband Joe’s Deportation Drama

Teresa Giudice
Shutterstock
Teresa Giudice 'Envy' by Melissa Gorga Fashion Show, New York, USA - 03 May 2019
West Hollywood, CA - Teresa Giudice seems to really be enjoying herself recently as she continues her fun from the weekend with a girls night out at Nice Guy. Pictured: Teresa Giudice BACKGRID USA 28 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: HEDO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Teresa Giudice Leaves Craigs With FriendsPictured: Teresa GiudiceRef: SPL1608380 251017 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Teresa Giudice Teresa Giudice attends a live Q + A and book signing, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA - 05 Dec 2016 Teresa Giudice attends a live Q + A and book signing held at The Grateful Palate, Fort Lauderdale View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Entertainment Editor

Teresa Giudice is living it up in Greece and she looks incredible in new bikini photos! The ‘RHONJ’ star was spotted without her wedding ring in the new snaps, as her husband, Joe remains in custody of ICE.

Teresa Giudice is soaking up the last bit of summer in Mykonos as seen in new vacation photos [SEEN HERE]! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47,  was photographed talking to friends on the beach and showed off her fit figure in a sultry black and white two-piece. Teresa wore her long brunette hair down and accessorized with lots of jewelry, including gold bracelets and earrings. However, the one important piece of jewelry that was noticeably missed was her wedding ring.

While some will certainly read into the ringless photos, others may not. Why? — During part 2 of the RHONJ season 9 reunion Teresa told host Andy Cohen, “Who cares if I wear my rings or I don’t?” She also noted that “Joe never wore rings” either!

The Bravo star is on her Greece getaway while her husband, Joe Giudice, 47, remains in the custody of ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement), to determine if he will remain a permanent resident of New Jersey, or if he will be deported back to his native, Italy. Joe was released from a Pennsylvania federal prison in March, into ICE custody, following his 41-month sentence for conspiracy and bankruptcy fraud. Teresa, who served nearly one year in prison for the same crimes, was released on December 23, 2015.

(Photo credit: Teresa Giudice/Instagram) 

As filming for the next coming season (10) of RHONJ is underway, it’s also unclear if the Bravo cameras are in Mykonos. But, one thing is for sure — Teresa’s wedding ring is nowhere to be found in the photos, mentioned above. Recall, Teresa made it clear during the RHONJ season 9 reunion that she will separate from Joe, should he get deported.

Teresa has remained in support of Joe, who she shares daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, with. However, that hasn’t stopped her from living her life independently as she continues to provide for her family.

While Joe has remained in ICE custody, he’s missed many of his daughters milestones and other family gatherings, including Gia’s high school graduation. The couple’s eldest daughter will attend Rutgers University this fall.