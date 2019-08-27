Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Pack On PDA At VMAs: Watch Them Hold Hands & Cuddle At The Show

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello didn’t leave their heat onstage after performing ‘Senorita’ at the VMAs. They held hands and kissed while in the audience.

If there was a Moonman statuette for most PDA at the MTV VMAs in 2019, it would definitely got to Camila Cabello, 22, and Shawn Mendes, 21. They put on a steamy performance of their duet “Senorita” that had even pal Taylor Swift, 29 fanning herself with her hand and mouthing how “hot” it was. But the passion remained offstage as the real life couple sat in the audience together during the rest of the telecast and there was plenty of PDA going on.

Thanks to audience cams trained around the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ for the Aug. 26 telecast, fans got to see Camila and Shawn interact from their seats when the main cameras weren’t on them. Shawn was seen stroking Camila’s hand lovingly then the two grasped hands tightly. Camila then pulled her arm up to plant a kiss on Shawn’s hand as they remained entwined. Meanwhile, Shawn had his right arm around Camila’s seat the entire time as they cuddled.

The second time the couple took the stage was to pick up the prize for Best Collaboration for “Senorita.” HollywoodLife.com was there in the audience and we got video of the couple making their way towards the stage and sweetly holding hands. “We’re just super happy that everyone loves the song,” Shawn told the audience then thanked everyone involved in making it. Camila added, “What he said,” thanked their fans and told everyone “Get wasted!”

NOT @ SHAWN STARING AT CAMILA’S NAILS AND THEN HER SHOWING HIM ALL HER NAILS AND THEN SHE PUTTING HER HAND ABOVE HIS AND THEN KISSING IT, NO NOT THAT pic.twitter.com/YX9u9fXHx5 — 𝐬𝐞𝐧̃𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐚 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚 🌹 fan account (@shawnsdreamy) August 27, 2019

Camila and Shawn’s romance got hot and heavy over the summer. Camila and boyfriend of one year Matthew Hussey, 32, broke up in June and by July 4th weekend, Camila and Shawn were seen holding hands and putting on PDA displays in L.A. She then started following him on his concert tour and the pair has become inseparable. At Shawn’s Aug. 23 concert in Brooklyn he introduced his song “Fallin’ All in You,” and said “This one is for my Mami!” as he pointed to a nearby Camila. Now they ruled the 2019 VMAs, with their swoon-worthy performance and offstage PDA.