See Message
Hollywood Life

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Hints At New Jen Harley Troubles With Cryptic Post About Being ‘Disrespected’

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley
Backgrid
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Ronnie Ortiz Margo and Jen Harley are back together after their latest domestic dispute and it seems that things between the couple may be better than ever. The Jersey Shore alum and his baby mama spent time together in Florida for Jen’s birthday days after their latest domestic dispute and Jen is now seen with what looks to be a shiny new diamond on her ring finger. The couple were reportedly at Michael “ The Situation’’ Sorrentino’s wedding together with Ronnie serving as best man and maybe all that nuptial joy spread over to Ronnie and Jen. The couple were spotted on a day out while Jen was getting veneers that may have been gifted to her by Ronnie. The couple is pictured visiting a pharmacy and later getting a healthy drink at Jamba Juice. By all accounts it looks as if they are making a serious effort to work out their issues together. The couple have a seven month old daughter, Ariana Sky Magro together. Pictured: Ronnie Ortiz Margo, Jen Harley BACKGRID USA 8 NOVEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center, in Newark, N.J 2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals, Newark, USA - 26 Aug 2019
Jen Harley 'Sugar Me Pop Up' shop, Boulder City, USA - 15 Dec 2018 Famed TV Personality Vanessa Simmons hosts a pop-up shop for her new, all-natural and cruelty free skinline line Beauty Kitchen
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro 'Good Day NY' TV show, New York, USA - 10 Jul 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro took to his Instagram story on Aug. 26 before heading to the MTV Video Music Awards and opened up about walking away from something disrespectful.

Ronnie Ortiz Magro, 33, and Jen Harley‘s romance may not be doing so well. The Jersey Shore star posted a cryptic message to his Instagram story on Aug. 26 that may be about his lady love and trouble brewing between them. “Remember to always respect yourself enough to walk away from something, that makes you feel disrespected #HappyMonday #VMALive #Tonight,” the message read.

Ronnie posted the message shortly before he made an appearance at the VMAs with his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-stars, including  Nicole “Snooki” PolizziJenni “JWoww” FarleyDeena Nicole Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick . Jen also posted about how she attended by posting videos and pics on social media but Ronnie was not seen with her and he walked the red carpet solo, so it’s definitely caused some speculation that there may be trouble in paradise for the on-again, off-again couple. In addition to Ronnie’s post, Jen shared her own cryptic post on her Instagram stories one day before his. “Your REAL Friends Don’t Entertain Your Enemies.. Read That Again! Bruh!” it read.

Ronnie and Jen are known for having a very up and down relationship that has had its fair share of headline-making fights and their co-stars on Jersey Shore have often spoken out about how their situation with Jenni “JWOWW” Farley even admitting she thinks they need “therapy”. Despite their past struggles, the sometimes lovebirds share one-year-old daughter Ariana together and have seemed inseparable over the past few months, including getting cozy in Las Vegas and on the beach with friends.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro
Instagram/@realronniemagro

We guess only time will tell if things are amiss between Ronnie and Jen but we’ll definitely be paying attention!