Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Hints At New Jen Harley Troubles With Cryptic Post About Being ‘Disrespected’

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro took to his Instagram story on Aug. 26 before heading to the MTV Video Music Awards and opened up about walking away from something disrespectful.

Ronnie Ortiz Magro, 33, and Jen Harley‘s romance may not be doing so well. The Jersey Shore star posted a cryptic message to his Instagram story on Aug. 26 that may be about his lady love and trouble brewing between them. “Remember to always respect yourself enough to walk away from something, that makes you feel disrespected #HappyMonday #VMALive #Tonight,” the message read.

Ronnie posted the message shortly before he made an appearance at the VMAs with his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-stars, including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Nicole Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick . Jen also posted about how she attended by posting videos and pics on social media but Ronnie was not seen with her and he walked the red carpet solo, so it’s definitely caused some speculation that there may be trouble in paradise for the on-again, off-again couple. In addition to Ronnie’s post, Jen shared her own cryptic post on her Instagram stories one day before his. “Your REAL Friends Don’t Entertain Your Enemies.. Read That Again! Bruh!” it read.

Ronnie and Jen are known for having a very up and down relationship that has had its fair share of headline-making fights and their co-stars on Jersey Shore have often spoken out about how their situation with Jenni “JWOWW” Farley even admitting she thinks they need “therapy”. Despite their past struggles, the sometimes lovebirds share one-year-old daughter Ariana together and have seemed inseparable over the past few months, including getting cozy in Las Vegas and on the beach with friends.

We guess only time will tell if things are amiss between Ronnie and Jen but we’ll definitely be paying attention!