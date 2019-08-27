‘RHOC’: Kelly Dodd Freaks After The Ladies Suggest She Was Involved In A ‘Sex Train’ With ‘8 Guys’

Kelly Dodd told her ‘RHOC’ co-stars to ‘shut the f*** up’ after she learned Vicki Gunvalson was trying to spread a rumor about her having ‘sex with multiple people’ at the same time.

“It was definitely not a nice comment to make,” Tamra Judge said to Shannon Beador during the Aug. 27 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, after Vicki Gunvalson started another wild rumor about Kelly Dodd, involving a “train”. “It’s a stupid rumor,” Tamra continued. “It’s just a rumor that she heard. She said, ‘Eight guys pulled a train on Kelly’.” Tamra then explained during her confessional that “pulling a train is when somebody has sex with multiple people. So it’s like one after the other. Bam, bam, bam.” The ladies then said that even though Vicki brought this rumor up during dinner, they weren’t going to let it get any further than that. It “lies and dies” here, Gina said during the car ride home.

Unfortunately for them, though, Braunwyn didn’t feel the same way, and immediately after she got home from dinner with the ladies, she told Kelly what Vicki had said about her. Then, after hearing about the rumor, Kelly vehemently denied all of it. “This is absolutely ludicrous. I’ve never done a threesome, let alone a train,” she revealed.

Then, when everyone gathered for shopping and lunch in Beverly Hills, Emily asked about the “train rumor”. But Kelly interjected and said, “It’s so ridiculous and disgusting,” before she stood up from the table to take a phone call from her daughter. But before answering, Kelly yelled, “I don’t even really give a f***. So why are you bringing it up? It’s ridiculous. You guys can go f*** off, all of you.”

After Kelly stormed off, Tamra went to find her and told her that she “can’t” tell everyone to “f*** off”. Then, Kelly said that she refuses to talk about a rumor that “isn’t even true … I don’t even want to talk about it anymore. It’s disgusting.” Finally, Kelly said Vicki is “full of s***” before telling the others to “shut the f*** up”. Yikes.

