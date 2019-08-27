Miley Cyrus Debuts Heartbreaking New Tattoo At VMAs After Liam Split: ‘My Heart Was Feeling Free’

Instead of her heart, Miley Cyrus now wears her ‘heartbreak’ on her sleeve. While performing at the MTV VMAs, Miley revealed a new tattoo that’s presumably about her split with Liam Hemsworth!

“My head was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free,” reads the tattoo adorning Miley Cyrus’s left bicep. The 26-year-old singer revealed the new ink while singing “Slide Away” publicly for the first time at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. Miley’s performance at the Aug. 26 event was her first major appearance following her split from husband Liam Hemsworth, 29. The tattoo – presumably about the breakup, just like her new song – is a lyric from the Pixies’ song, “The Thing,” and was done by celebrity tattoo artist Winter Stone, according to PEOPLE.

First off, who knew Miley was a hardcore Pixies fan? Unlike “Where Is My Mind” or “Wave Of Mutilation,” “The Thing” is a deep cut. Here’s hoping the dulcet tones of lead singer Frank Black are helping Miley through this troubled time. Miley and Liam announced their breakup on Aug. 10, just a mere eight months after tying the knot. Less than two weeks after the breakup, Miley released “Slide Away,” a song that’s assumed to be about Liam. “Move on we’re not 17 / I’m not who I used to be,” Miley sang at the VMAs. The performance left Miley “incredibly emotional,” an eyewitness told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Speaking of eyewitnesses, Miley’s rumored girlfriend, Kaitlynn Carter, 30, was among the thousands who packed the Prudential Center for the 2019 MTV VMAs. Before Miley hit the stage, she was seen backstage Brody Jenner’s ex-wife. Kaitlynn was spotted helping Miley with her hair right before she was supposed to perform.

A day before Miley and Liam split, Kaitlynn and the “Wrecking Ball” singer were spotted kissing in Italy. The timing of the smooch and the split led some to accuse Miley of cheating on her husband, which she insists is not true. “I can admit to a lot of things, but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating,” she said when speaking out for the first time since the breakup. “Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will. BUT at this point, I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time.”