Lizzo Reveals The NSFW Compliment Rihanna Gave Her After She ‘Performed Good’ At The VMAs

Rihanna slid into Lizzo’s DMs after witnessing that dynamite performance at the VMAs. Now, the ‘Truth Hurts’ singer is just asking that RiRi doesn’t ‘get mad,’ because the DM may have given her some lyrical inspiration.

Even Rihanna, 31, thought Lizzo’s MTV Video Music Awards performance was “Good As Hell.” Lizzo, 30, belted out that track, along with her other hit “Truth Hurts,” at the award show on Aug. 26, and even threw in a monologue about loving yourself and a gargantuan inflatable bubble butt. Given such a stage presence, RiRi had to hit up Lizzo on Instagram immediately afterwards. “She DM’ed me to tell me that I performed good. She said I f*** the stage like it was my side b**ch,” Lizzo told Entertainment Tonight just hours after the performance. “Don’t get mad, Rihanna. I am not trying to blow up your spot, but that was a hard a** line! I might take that line.”

But Lizzo would like the “Work” singer to contribute lines to a collab, preferably. “Listen, we need a video of Rihanna in the studio, period,” the pop star and rapper declared. No pressure, though. “I am not going to bother her, ’cause I know what that feels like, so I am going to let her do what she ought to do,” Lizzo added. “I love Rihanna.”

And Rihanna loves Lizzo, because this isn’t the first time the FENTY owner has given Lizzo’s performance the RiRi-thumbs up. The beauty and clothes mogul jumped to her feet, clapped and bobbed her head along to Lizzo’s performance at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 23! Lizzo earned a nod from BET for “Best Female Hip-Hop Artist,” and scooped even more nominations at the VMAs for “Best New Artist,” “Best Song of the Summer,” “Push Artist of the Year” and “Best Power Anthem.” With a track record like that, we’d expect Rihanna to slide into our DMs too!

While a collaboration between Rihanna and Lizzo is still just a possibility for fans to daydream about, that’s not the case for a track between Lizzo and Justin Timberlake, 38! The former NSYNC member teased they were exchanging verses in a studio thanks to an Instagram video on Aug. 15, and Lizzo confirmed that fans’ assumptions were correct. A collab is happening! “We had a lot of fun, we laughed a lot, he’s got great energy,” Lizzo told Entertainment Tonight. “And so do I, and so, hmm, whatever we do will be made from love and made from fun. He gets lit in the studio. He goes crazy. He was like, ‘Turn up!’ It’s his world, we’re all kind of living in it.”