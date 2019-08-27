Kaitlynn Carter & Miley Cyrus’ Run-In With Brody Jenner At VMA After-Party: ‘No Drama Whatsoever’

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter partied at the same VMAs after-party as Brody Jenner and new girlfriend Josie Canseco but the night went off without a hitch!

After Miley Cyrus’ emotional performance at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, she showed up to the Columbia Records VMA after-party holding hands with Kaitlynn Carter, 30. Shortly after their arrival, Kaitlynn’s ex, Brody Jenner, 36, also arrived to the New York City event with new girlfriend, Josie Canseco, 22. Both pairs have been inseparable the last several weeks but thankfully a source close to the A-listers EXLCUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the event went off without a hitch and there were no awkward run-ins between the exes.

“None of them really interacted at the after party so there was no drama whatsoever,” the insider revealed. “Kaitlynn and Miley did their own thing, while Brody and Josie did theirs. This really wasn’t the time or place to bring up any issues or even begin to make things awkward so both felt it was best to just focus on hanging with their own crews and having a good time. The night was all about positivity and that’s what they did.”

Another pal close to the stars dished on their arrival and said, “Miley and Kaitlynn arrived at the club in a Mercedes Sprinter shortly after Lil Nas X arrived and he was taking photos with fans. Miley and Kaitlynn walked out of the car holding hands and didn’t acknowledge anyone and ignored fans asking for photos, they were totally in their own little world.” Kaitlynn is also known to be close to Miley’s family so it’s no wonder the festivities became a family affair. “Five minutes later, Billy Ray Cyrus arrived with Tish Cyrus. Billy was very social and speaking to fans/taking photos,” the friend continued.

“Around 20 minutes later, Brody Jenner and Josie Canseco arrived. Brody walked over to try and say hello to French Montana, but French’s bodyguards blocked him. Brody was nice and chatted with fans. It was very clear that he and Josie were together. They were all over each other as they stood on the sidewalk, and they were with a group of three friends, one female and two males,” the source explained. “Brody and Josie then went over to DJ Khaled‘s party at Avenue. They came out of the party at around 3:30 A.M. They were very friendly. Josie took photos with fans and she was nice, but it was obvious that she knew she’s pretty and she had a cocky way about her, but she was still nice. All in all, at the Up and Down party, Miley, Kaitlynn, Billy Ray, Tish, Brody and Josie were all in the club at the exact same time.”

Meanwhile, HollywoodLife spoke with a friend close to The Hills star who shared some insight into Brody’s relationship with the Victoria’s secret model. “Brody has no idea where things are going with Josie but he really enjoys spending time with her. Brody has been through a lot this past year and Josie allows him the freedom to have fun, laugh, and just be himself. Brody doesn’t feel pressured by Josie at all to make any sorts of promises or commitments which allows him to take things slow and really get to know her,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed. “He feels that she is a breath of fresh air and is simply enjoying hanging out with her. Brody is definitely not ready to jump into any relationship at this point and he just wants to enjoy the single life for a while. He feels like his birthday was the perfect time to start a fresh chapter and he’s looking forward to what the future holds.”

Brody and Kaitlynn tied the knot in Indonesia in June 2018 and called it quits on Aug. 2 although it was later revealed they were never legally married in the United States. It’s unclear why they officially called things off but the exes seem to be on friendly terms after Brody celebrated his birthday on Aug. 21 and he received a weed bouquet from Miley AND Kaitlynn, and proudly posted a photo of it on social media. However, a source close to the former couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “Kaitlynn is putting on a brave face but in reality she’s a very sensitive person and is grieving the loss of her marriage. And even though she and Brody weren’t legally married in the U.S., she still very much saw herself as married and loved being Brody’s wife. Kaitlynn saw herself growing their family and spending the rest of their lives together. Now that the relationship has fallen apart, she is doing her best to cope and is so thankful she has Miley to lean on for support. Kaitlynn has been close with Miley and her family for a long time and she finds comfort in spending time with Miley to help heal and move on. Kaitlynn really looks up to Miley and sees her as such a strong, independent woman which has helped give Kaitlynn the courage to move forward from this breakup.”