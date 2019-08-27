Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Beg Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes To Kiss During VMAs Performance

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner couldn’t handle the hotness of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ VMAs performance. The newlyweds are literally jumping up and down and telling them to kiss in a video from the show!

Talk about peer pressure! Joe Jonas posted a hilarious video to Instagram following the MTV Video Music Awards on August 26, that showed himself and wife Sophie Turner absolutely losing their minds during Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello‘s performance. Just like everyone else in that arena, and the millions of people watching at home, they desperately wanted the couple to just go ahead and make out already at the end of their sexy AF “Señorita” performance. Joe captioned the video, “#VMAs are over, but we’re still waiting for that kiss tho 👀 @camila_cabello @shawnmendes”.

Joe’s video showed the moment the camera panned to himself, Sophie, his brother, Nick Jonas, and his sister-in-law, Danielle Jonas, during the VMAs broadcast. In an inset, Camila and Shawn, who are newly dating in real life, getting this close to each other during an already steamy performance of their duet, basically singing into each other’s mouths. Sophie is jumping up and down and mouthing, “come on!” while Nick and Joe are cheering. They all look so disappointed when Camila and Shawn break apart. Out of context, it looks like the Jonases are at a sports game.

This basically confirms what we’ve long suspected: Joe and Sophie are just like the rest of us! The comments on Joe’s video were all about how relatable their reactions to that truly shocking performance were. “Honestly, I’m suing for emotional distress,” one fan commented. Another brought it all the way back to Camp Rock, teasing Joe with, “Just like Shane and mitchie did to us ……… now you know how we feel 😂.”

It wasn’t just Joe and Sophie losing their minds during the performance. Just a few rows in front of them, Taylor Swift looked like she was about to faint. Taylor was spotted fanning herself and mouthing “Oh sh*t” then “Oh my God” as her friends Shawn and Camila performed. As they went for the kiss, Taylor’s jaw dropped, and she leaned over on Todrick Hall for support while clutching her chest. Just a few seats over, Bebe Rexha was clutching her head in disbelief. What a night!