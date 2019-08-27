Aquaman finally met a foe he could not beat: a busted-down elevator. While trying to go to his hotel room in Canada, Jason Momoa and his friends got stuck and barely made it out alive!

Well, that might be a bit much, but spending two hours in an elevator wasn’t any fun for Jason Momoa, 40, his friends, and his dog, Rama. They all got trapped in a lift inside the L’Hermitage Hotel in Vancouver, Canada, late Monday (Aug. 26) according to Entertainment Tonight Canada. Jason documented the ordeal on his Instagram Stories. “Right now, we’re stuck on an elevator. Fire department doesn’t really wanna show up,” he said, while some of his friends (including Florian “Big Nasty” Munteanu and Jason’s See castmember Yadira Guevara-Prip) panicked out of hunger.

They had a good reason to be worried. All they really had was one opened bag of M&Ms and a couple cans of beer to hold them over. While the humans freaked out over what they were going to do (the “who do we eat first” discussion came up really quickly), the dog was sensible enough to lie down and just take a nap. In the end, it wasn’t the fire department but Jason’s stunt team who freed the team from the elevator — but not before there was collateral damage.

Jason revealed that he tried to be like “Die Hard” and climb through the ceiling of the elevator car. Obviously, it didn’t work. All he managed to do was bust up one of the elevator car’s ceiling tiles, which was left dangling. While it was fortunate that no one was seriously hurt by this attempt, the failed escape plan left Jason and his friends feeling even more frustrated. In the end, even Jason dropped his jovial attitude and joined in calling the L’Hermitage “the worst f*cking hotel ever.”

It’s unclear when (or if!) Jason and his friends were rescued. They could still be there right now. Probably not.

It has been quite the summer for Jason Momoa. He accompanied his wife, Lisa Bonet, to the star-studded wedding of her daughter, Zoe Kravitz, in July. Shortly afterward, he came under fire as online fans blasted him for losing his physique. These crazy, crazy Internet people said that Jason had a “dad bod,” but he didn’t mind. He even offered to show it off to the paparazzi when they brought up the online hate. It seems that no matter what – be it online trolling or a being trapped in an elevator – Jason will do his best to keep his sense of humor.