Jamie Foxx Dines With Rumored Flame Sela Vave After Denying They’re Dating — See New Pics

Jamie Foxx was seen having lunch in Malibu with Sela Vave and another friend on Aug. 26 before going back to his place in Thousand Oaks.

Jamie Foxx, 51, didn’t mind publicly having lunch with rumored new love Sela Vave despite previously denying they’re in a relationship. The actor was spotted going into Nobu restaurant in Malibu, CA along with Sela and Kristin Grannis, who he shares 10-year-old daughter Annalise with, on Aug. 26 and later went back to his home in Thousand Oaks, CA. He was wearing a long-sleeved black Dolce & Gabbana shirt with matching black jeans and a black baseball cal that read “Planes Crew” on it for the outing while Sela showed off a silky white tank top and denim shorts. Kristin wore a long black and white patterned dress that was cut out at the hip area. Check out the pics of Jamie, Sela and Kristin during the recent outing HERE!

The outing comes after newly single Jamie, who reportedly split from longtime girlfriend Katie Holmes, 40, in May, first started speculation of a romance between him and Sela when they were seen holding hands while leaving Bootsy Bellows nightclub in West Hollywood on Aug. 17. As headlines about a potential romance began to make way, Sela took to Instagram to post a video of Jamie from a livestream he did and in it, he indirectly denied the relationship rumors by mentioning Sela, who is a singer and explaining that he’s helping her with her music career.

“There was a young lady by the name of Sela Vave. When I met her, [my friend] introduced me to her. He said, ‘This girl is amazing.’ So, she’s on my steps, singing Beyoncé, broken down, she’s playing the guitar. I said, ‘How the f–k? When did this happen?’ So we took her under our wing,” Jamie said in the video. He was also sure to mention how he’s never had romance rumors about all the male artists he’s helped so he shouldn’t be facing rumors with Sela just because she’s female.