‘Godzilla: King Of The Monsters’ Director: Millie Bobby Brown Was The Inspiration For Madison

‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ is out on Blu-ray now and HL has an EXCLUSIVE video of the film’s director revealing how Millie Bobby Brown was the first person he thought of for the role of Madison.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters was Millie Bobby Brown’s first leading role in a feature film and she totally slayed. In our EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes video, the movie’s writer/director Michael Dougherty admits that the 15-year-old Stranger Things star was the person he had in mind for the main role of Madison Russell from the start. “Part of my process for writing a script involves doing screengrabs or image searches of actors or actresses you think would be great in the role and Millie Bobby Brown was the person we thought of for Madison,” he says in our video. Michael and his team used a 3D animated version of Millie to act out scenes in the film.

The movie’s writer and executive producer Zach Shields couldn’t say enough great things about the young starlet, who just so happens to be a two-time Emmy nominee. He says it’s “disarming how put together she is and cool and thoughtful of a person. It’s incredible and it’s inspiring. It also really makes you feel bad about yourself because you see a 13-year-old kid and she’s got more confidence and point of view than most adults that I know.”

Millie starred alongside Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, Aisha Hinds, and more in the film that featured the legendary Godzilla going face-to-face with enemies like Mothra, Rodan, and the three-headed King Ghidorah. Millie is expected to reprise her role as Madison in the upcoming sequel Godzilla vs. Kong, which is set to be released on March 13, 2020.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is available on Blu-ray starting Aug. 27. The film is already available digitally now.