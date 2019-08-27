Gigi Hadid & Tyler Cameron Flaunt PDA During Date Night At VMAs After Party

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron got their PDA on at a VMAs after party, and they got the full support of pals like Taylor Swift, according to a new report!

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron didn’t make their red carpet debut at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on August 26, much to fans’ disappointment, but they made sure to reunite later that night at a hot after party. There was no doubt that the model, 24, and The Bachelorette star, 26, were in a serious relationship when they met up at the Republic Records party after the awards show, where she had introduced singer Rosalia with her sister, Bella Hadid. Gigi was at the party in NYC with her bestie, Taylor Swift, who had just delivered a killer performance and took home an armload of awards.

Tyler showed up, and the two women were so excited to see him! “Taylor greeted [Tyler] with a big hug,” when he met them in the VIP section of the Moxy Hotel, a partygoer told E! News. “Tyler and Gigi shared a kiss.” Bella, as well as Gigi and Taylor’s friends at the party — Ansel Elgort, Halsey, and Hayley Kiyoko — “seemed very familiar with Tyler and comfortable around him. He and Gigi were touchy feely and very cute all night.”

Gigi and Tyler have been bouncing around the tri-state area and flaunting their new relationship wherever they go. The couple recently took a short vacation to Lake George, in upstate New York, where they hung out lakeside with friends. They were spotted making a pitstop off the highway to grab some box wine and snacks for their adventure. Stars: they’re just like us. After returning from that adventure, they hit a huge relationship milestone: Gigi introduced Tyler to her family! The supermodel brought Tyler down to the Hadid family’s farm in rural Pennsylvania a week before the VMAs to meet with her mom, Yolanda Hadid, and her mom’s boyfriend, Joseph Jingoli.

And it went very well. A source close to Gigi told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the Hadid fam “totally loves” Tyler. “Tyler and Gigi really are smitten with each other,” our insider dished, adding that they rode horses and enjoyed the great outdoors together. “They’re very serious.”