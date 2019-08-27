Report
Hollywood Life

Gigi Hadid & Tyler Cameron Flaunt PDA During Date Night At VMAs After Party

Gigi Hadid Tyler Cameron
Shutterstock/Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com
Taylor Swift Reunites the Girl Squad as she Arrives to VMA After Party with Gigi and Bella Hadid Pictured: Taylor Swift,Gigi Hadid,Bella Hadid Ref: SPL5111048 270819 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Tyler Cameron arrives at the Republic VMA afterparty to meet Gigi Hadid, who is already in New York. Pictured: Tyler Cameron Ref: SPL5111169 270819 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
AWKWARD ! Brody Jenner and New Girlfriend Josie Canseco Arrive to the Same Nightclub as His Ex-Wife, Kaitlynn and Miley Cyrus. The two new pairs had an awkward encounter inside of Up and Down Nightclub , where a Columbia Records VMA Party was being held. Miley and Kaitlynn arrived 20 Minutes before the Brody and Josie, and remained inside the club even after their arrival . Pictured: Miley Cyrus,Kaitlynn Carter Ref: SPL5111103 270819 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
AWKWARD ! Brody Jenner and New Girlfriend Josie Canseco Arrive to the Same Nightclub as His Ex-Wife, Kaitlynn and Miley Cyrus. The two new pairs had an awkward encounter inside of Up and Down Nightclub , where a Columbia Records VMA Party was being held. Miley and Kaitlynn arrived 20 Minutes before the Brody and Josie, and remained inside the club even after their arrival . Pictured: Brody Jenner,Josie Canseco Ref: SPL5111103 270819 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Political News Editor

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron got their PDA on at a VMAs after party, and they got the full support of pals like Taylor Swift, according to a new report!

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron didn’t make their red carpet debut at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on August 26, much to fans’ disappointment, but they made sure to reunite later that night at a hot after party. There was no doubt that the model, 24, and The Bachelorette star, 26, were in a serious relationship when they met up at the Republic Records party after the awards show, where she had introduced singer Rosalia with her sister, Bella Hadid. Gigi was at the party in NYC with her bestie, Taylor Swift, who had just delivered a killer performance and took home an armload of awards.

Tyler showed up, and the two women were so excited to see him! “Taylor greeted [Tyler] with a big hug,” when he met them in the VIP section of the Moxy Hotel, a partygoer told E! News. “Tyler and Gigi shared a kiss.” Bella, as well as Gigi and Taylor’s friends at the party — Ansel Elgort, Halsey, and Hayley Kiyoko — “seemed very familiar with Tyler and comfortable around him. He and Gigi were touchy feely and very cute all night.”

Gigi and Tyler have been bouncing around the tri-state area and flaunting their new relationship wherever they go. The couple recently took a short vacation to Lake George, in upstate New York, where they hung out lakeside with friends. They were spotted making a pitstop off the highway to grab some box wine and snacks for their adventure. Stars: they’re just like us. After returning from that adventure, they hit a huge relationship milestone: Gigi introduced Tyler to her family! The supermodel brought Tyler down to the Hadid family’s farm in rural Pennsylvania a week before the VMAs to meet with her mom, Yolanda Hadid, and her mom’s boyfriend, Joseph Jingoli.

And it went very well. A source close to Gigi told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the Hadid fam “totally loves” Tyler. “Tyler and Gigi really are smitten with each other,” our insider dished, adding that they rode horses and enjoyed the great outdoors together. “They’re very serious.”