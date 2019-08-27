Demi Lovato Denies Shading Taylor Swift On Instagram With VMAs Message: ‘Stop Reaching’

Demi Lovato is setting the record straight after Taylor Swift’s fans accused her of throwing ‘shade’ at the singer, following Taylor’s big wins at the VMAs on Aug. 26.

Right after Taylor Swift, 29, picked up the highly-coveted “Video Of The Year” award at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 26, Demi Lovato, 25, took to Instagram and posted a story that said, “I skipped the VMA’s for a REASON.” And while Demi didn’t name her exact reason for skipping the awards show, Taylor’s fans thought Demi was throwing shade at the singer due to the suspicious timing of her message. But according to Demi herself, that’s not what she was doing. In a follow-up message on Instagram on Aug. 27, Demi said, “Btw… I didn’t ‘shade’ anyone last night. My REASON for not going is because I’m literally living my dream being on Will & Grace rn so stop reaching thaaaaannnnkkssss.”

But Taylor’s fans don’t seem convinced. In fact, one user took to Twitter and asked, “Why do Demi Lovato stans cry about Taylor being petty when Demi’s ALWAYS publicly doing sh*t like this?” Then, another said, “Any of you lovatics try to defend demi f**king stop. she doesn’t support women. she hates taylor swift for god knows what reason, thinks you’re not homophobic if you know someone gay, and overall is a sh** person. i’m tired of her pulling this sh** and being excused.”

While Demi is now denying that she threw shade at Taylor, it wouldn’t be surprising if she actually did, as Demi recently sided with hew new manager, Scooter Braun, 38, after he controversially acquired Big Machine Label Group and Taylor’s music catalog earlier this year. Taylor blasted the $300 million purchase in a June 30 post on Tumblr and accused Scooter of “incessant, manipulative bullying” for years. Demi, who signed with Scooter in May, defended him on social media after Taylor shared her Tumblr post.