Bella Hadid & Halsey Twin In Jeans & Ab-Baring Crop Tops While Heading To VMAs After-Party

It looks like Bella Hadid & Halsey are new BFFs, as the two showed off their rock hard abs in matching crop tops & jeans at a VMAs after-party!



Bella Hadid, 22, and Halsey, 24, had an amazing night at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey on August 26 as the duo sat next to each other, as well as Bella’s older sis, Gigi, 24, during the show. The girls looked gorgeous on the red carpet in their sexy outfits, but it was their after-party looks that were truly amazing. They headed to a Republic Records party at the Fleur Room in Moxy Chelsea, when they opted to wear super cropped tops and high-waisted jeans. Bella opted to wear a tiny white cropped tank top, choosing to go completely braless underneath the thin, sheer shirt, revealing her bare breasts and completely showing off her rock hard abs. She paired the little top with a pair of high-waisted, crisp straight leg mom jeans, which hugged her long, lean legs perfectly. She accessorized the look with a thick black leather belt that had a diamond clasp, a pair of clear PVC mules, hoop earrings, bangles up her arm, and a satin yellow blazer, which she had rolled up in one hand.

Meanwhile, Halsey rocked a totally similar look. She opted to wear a black crop top which featured a high neck and ruching details on one side, which cinched in the short and tied at the bottom. Just like Bella, Halsey’s crop top was super thin and sheer, as she also chose to go braless underneath her top, showing off her chest. The singer styled her ab-baring shirt with a pair of high-waisted, dark wash mom jeans which were fitted to her toned legs and were covered in handpainted, pretty pink and white flowers. Halsey accessorized with a pair of white leather pointy-toed boots and two little white clips in her hair on either side of her face.

It’s no surprise that the girls ended up coordinating their outfits for the after-party considering Bella and Halsey laughed and danced with each other all night long in their three-person row. Plus, both Bella and Halsey both opted for seriously sexy looks on the red carpet, showing off their amazing figures, proving that their styles are quite similar.

Bella opted to wear a sheer nude Charlotte Knowles London ensemble featuring a tube top with a matching bodycon skirt and suspenders, while Halsey opted to wear a sexy Dundas look featuring black leather underwear and a matching little bra with a sheer orange ruffle kimono on top.