‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Recap: Connor Arrives & Cheers Caelynn Up After Dean Breaks Her Heart

Caelynn is heartbroken after her breakup from Dean on ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ but Connor proves to be the perfect distraction. Plus, Nicole struggles with Clay and Angela’s reunion and more.

The Aug. 27 of Bachelor in Paradise begins with Dean Unglert pulling Caelynn Miller-Keyes right after the rose ceremony. Dean assures Caelynn that he’s having a great time with her, but explains that he knows he won’t be able to get to the place she’ll want him to by the end of Paradise. He wants to end things now, rather than sticking it out for two weeks just to have the same result. Dean doesn’t feel that his and Caelynn’s lifestyles are compatible enough to make things work outside of Paradise, so he doesn’t want to delay the inevitable. He decides to leave Paradise before pursuing things any further, leaving Caelynn in tears.

Meanwhile, John Paul Jones is dealing with some heartbreak of his own after the woman he wants to be with, Tayshia Adams, accepted a rose from Derek Peth at the rose ceremony. JPJ gets so emotional that he breaks down and can’t stop crying. However, the drama is briefly put aside when the cast learns that they’ve been invited to Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone’s wedding. The two got engaged just ONE year prior on BIP, so it gives everyone hope that things CAN work out.

Clay Harbor has some anxiety about the nuptials, though, as he knows his ex, Angela Amezcua, will be a bridesmaid at the wedding, so he’ll have to see her. Since Clay has been seeing Nicole Lopez-Alvar on BIP, he’s concerned about how things will play out. Of course, a wedding is the last place Caelynn wants to be, as well, after her breakup with Dean. However, her mood is quickly turned around when she sees that Connor S. — from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette — arrives as a guest at the wedding. Caelynn is definitely interested.

JPJ is still hoping to win Tayshia back over, even though she’s made it clear that she’s interested in Derek. He approaches her at the wedding and lets her know that he doesn’t think Derek is the one for her. JPJ is convinced that Derek is just using Tayshia and manipulating her so he can keep getting roses. Tayshia lets him know that she wants to figure it all out for herself, though, and she’s not ready to shut the door on that relationship.

As the wedding goes on, JPJ gets more and more annoyed at Derek for “swooping in” on Tayshia. He rants about Derek only wanting to be on this show for fame, and brings up his concerns to multiple people at the wedding. Things blow up when John decides to confront Derek himself. He pulls Derek aside and asks about his intentions with Tayshia, while calling him out for allegedly using his status as a public figure to “f***” women.

JPJ barely lets Derek get a word in edgewise, and it doesn’t take long for others to notice that something is going on. Tayshia is brought to tears while watching it all go down. Chris and Krystal put a stop to the drama by pulling the whole cast aside to share a little bit of inspiration with them. They also reveal that Hannah Godwin, Dylan Barbour, Caelynn, Blake Horstmann, Mike Johnson, Kristina Schulmann, Tayshia and Clay will be invited to sit at a special table during the after-party. Those who weren’t chosen are pretty confused and upset — particularly Nicole, who won’t get to see what’s going on with Angela and Clay, and Sydney Lotuaco, who will be missing out on spending time with Mike.

Caelynn continues to struggle with her breakup from Dean, but she’s also interested in exploring things with Connor, so she pulls him aside for some one-on-one time at the wedding. They hit it off and even share a kiss. Finally, Clay pulls Angela aside to chat. He admits that he still cares about her and just wants to see how she’s doing. Angela can’t wrap her head around how Clay is possible ready to be on Paradise so shortly after their breakup. He apologizes for hurting her and being selfish by coming on the show. Back on the beach, John Paul Jones approached Derek once again to let him know that he stands by everything he said at the wedding. Derek wants to talk privately, but JPJ refuses to hear him out. They exchange words and nothing gets resolved.

The next day, Connor arrives on the beach. Obviously, Caelynn is thrilled, but Kristina is admittedly also interested. Connor chats with both women, but he ultimately asks Caelynn on the date. Things get pretty steamy on the date as they paint a picture using only their bodies. It ends with them showering off together AND making out. They end the date on a good note and are both excited about seeing where things go.

Meanwhile, Nicole is still struggling with knowing that Clay spent some time with Angela last night. Tayshia fills her in on what went down between the exes at the party and warns Nicole that she doesn’t think Clay is totally over Angela. Clay is open with Nicole about the fact that he spoke with Angela at the wedding and admits that he still cares about his ex. However, he assures Nicole that she has nothing to worry about. Enter: Angela…as the latest contestant on the show. We’ll see how Clay chooses as the show continues next week!