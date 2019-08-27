Azealia Banks Lashes Out After Plane Passenger Allegedly Claims Singer ‘Had Sex’ On Flight

On a flight from Sweden to LA, Azealia Banks accused a passenger of trying to ‘racially profile’ her and claimed a crew member ‘assaulted’ her. The airline revealed that police and FBI were ‘called in’ after the plane landed.

Azealia Banks, 28, did not take lightly to the suggestion that she and her boyfriend joined the mile-high club. That’s what a passenger on her flight from Sweden to Los Angeles allegedly claimed, according to what the “212” singer said in a since-deleted video that she shared to Instagram on Aug. 26. “I’m on the SAS [Scandinavian Airlines] flight and this one lady right here thinks that — she thinks that me and my boyfriend were having sex on the plane,” Azealia said in the clip above, all while filming the passenger who attempted to cover her face.

A Scandinavian Airlines crew member got involved, who could be seen approaching Azealia’s seat. All of a sudden, the camera got shaky and the singer cried out, “You just hit me! This lady just hit me on the f***ing flight.” Although it’s unclear who she was directing the accusation at, an unseen woman could be heard saying, “No, I didn’t.” However, in the caption of her Instagram post, Azealia claimed that it was a staff member who allegedly hit her: “Hi SAS, I was just racially profiled and assaulted by your staff on a flight back to LA from Stockholm. Please contact me or my team immediately.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Scandinavian Airlines for comment, in addition to Azealia’s rep.

Scandinavian Airlines has responded to the on-flight incident, and Camilla Runberg of SAS press service provided the following statement (translated in English) to the Swedish outlet Aftonbladet: “We can confirm that there has been an episode aboard the flight to Los Angeles from Arlanda where a passenger has behaved very inappropriately towards other passengers and our staff on board. Police and the FBI were called in when the plane landed in Los Angeles.” However, Azealia soon filmed herself grabbing a sushi lunch in LA after landing, although she claimed on her Instagram Story that whenever she’s in a “place that’s enclosed with old White people — like old White ladies, they love to f***ing pick on [her].”

This isn’t the first time Azealia has ran into trouble above ground. She claimed she was “banned” from Aer Lingus Flights after an alleged tense confrontation with a stewardess on a Jan. 21 flight, and even called a flight attendant a “f***ing f***ot” while trying to leave a Delta flight at LAX in Sept. 2015.