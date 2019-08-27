Ariel Winter took to Instagram on Aug. 27 to share an adorable photo of herself posing with her long dark locks and sporting a red crop top while on the set of ‘Modern Family’.

Ariel Winter, 21, was all smiles in a new pic she posted to Instagram on Aug. 27! The brunette starlet, who recently changed her hair color from red to black, showed off her toned abs by posing in a red crop top and denim bottoms in the photo, and let her long hair down as she stood on the set of her comedy series Modern Family. “A wild smart ass with nap hair spotted on the set of @abcmodernfam #mood #ootd,” she captioned the stunning snapshot.

Ariel’s post immediately got attention from her fans once she shared it and they all seemed to love it. “I have watched you grow up on Modern Family. You grew up good! This is such a cute pic, and you look so healthy!” one follower wrote. “You look stunning 👏🏻,” another wrote. “adorable young woman!,” a third follower commented.

Ariel is known for capturing attention for her stylish clothing in her own social media pics and pics from her appearances while out and about. One of her most recent style moments is when she was seen wearing a pink hoodie and a pair of seriously cheeky Daisy Dukes while running some errands in Los Angeles on Aug. 25. She had her hair tied up into a high messy bun and a makeup-free face as she strutted her stuff during the outing.

It’s always nice seeing Ariel’s admirable pics and since she’s officially started filming the last season of Modern Family, we’re hoping to see a lot more in the coming months!