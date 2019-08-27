‘AGT’ Recap: Benicio Bryant Stuns With Beautiful Original Song — But Is It Enough To Beat The Other Acts?

The remaining acts went head to head in the last round of the ‘AGT’ quarterfinals, and while acts like Benicio Bryant and Dom Chambers soared, Gonzo and more stumbled.

First up tonight, August 27, is host Terry Crews‘ Golden Buzzer act, the Detroit Youth Choir. The incredible, massive choir is just as flawless this time around as they conquered Carrie Underwood‘s “The Champion”. A nice nod to judge Simon Cowell and his American Idol days! The kids also have some seriously impressive choreography. They get a standing ovation from the audience and all four judges. “You are showing that you are unbeatable, invincible, and you deserve all of it,” judge Gabrielle Union screamed over the applause.

Lukas and his dog, Falco, are back for another whimsical routine. The duo perform on a Honey I Shrunk The Kids-inspired set to Blink-182‘s “All The Small Things” (get it?) and the pup’s moves are even better than during their audition. Falco even jump ropes! Simon politely tells Lukas that his kindness makes the act “so special,” but Falco’s the real star in their relationship.

Magician Dom Chambers pulls off an amazing act. He introduces 13 “Doms” on a screen who somehow assist him in his trick, despite the fact that they’re… not real. It’s amazing! The trick is just baffling. He asks everyone at home, the judges, and the audience, to pick a former AGT winner from the screen. And after a series of questions, every single person picks Tape Face. Dom predicted that, down to the fact that Simon was the only person who wouldn’t. He’s even so sure that he brought the real Tape Face to the show with him!

Fourteen-year-old Benicio Bryant performed a truly brilliant original song that sounds very much like Justin Bieber. Any traces of that shy kid from the auditions are gone. He’s truly a star, and the lyrics of his song reflect that: “don’t let me forget who I am.” Simon tells him that he’s a “true talent,” but advises him to tone down the production going forward. His voice is more than enough!

Gonzo is back with his tambourine and some backup dancers. The charm of his oddball routines seems to have worn off, though. Only Howie Mandel is still into it. Marcin Patrzalek, 18, proved again that he’s a guitar master with a new composition that defies logic. How is he that fast and nimble?! Shredding on an acoustic guitar is hard, but he does it without breaking a sweat. The Dolby Theater is completely silent during his performance. Gabrielle compared him to Carlos Santana and Jimi Hendrix!

Close-up magician Eric Chien had Julianne Hough come onstage as his assistant for a chocolate-themed trick. As in, he uses chocolate to solve Rubik’s cubes, and then turns those cubes back into candy. Like… how?? Beatboxer group Berywam delights the audience with an EDM-esque take on “Old Town Road” created with just their voices. Every beat and note is just from those four dudes.

Acrobat Matthew Richardson lays it all on the line with his latest routine. He somehow manages to spin endlessly in a giant hoop, using massive strength to hold himself up and soar through the air. He said that he quit his job to pursue this dream, so hopefully it pays off. Singer MacKenzie pulls off a haunting rendition of David Bowie‘s “Life on Mars” on a stage set to look like he’s floating in space. It’s beautiful! But is it better than what the other singers have put forth tonight? The judges are afraid it’s not enough.

Comedian Jackie Fabulous kills it with a hilarious standup set about her dating life. She gets a standing ovation! Even Simon said it felt like she “belonged here” in the Dolby Theater. And the last act of the night is 10-year-old opera singer Emanne Beasha. She’s tiny, and her presence is anything but. Dressed in a pretty pink dress and surrounded by pink fog and roses, her set seemed right out of a fairytale. Simon said she’s “not just in a different league tonight — you’re on a different planet.” He went on to say that hearing her sing is like watching athletes compete in the Olympics. Wow!