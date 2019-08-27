Abby Lee Miller Slams Lara Spencer For Mocking Prince George’s Interest In Ballet: ‘Wake Up’

Abby Lee Miller is the latest celebrity to come for Lara Spencer after the ‘Good Morning America’ anchor’s controversial comments about Prince George’s interest in ballet. Abby went off in a new video and suggested Lara donate her salary to the arts!

Abby Lee Miller is not happy with Good Morning America anchor Lara Spencer after she mocked 6-year-old, Prince George‘s new school curriculum, which includes ballet. The famous dance instructor, 52, sent a stern message to the morning show, along with Lara, demanding that “it’s time to wake up,” in today’s age of acceptance. “‘Good Morning America’, it’s time to wake up. I’m not even going to say her name, because she’s getting way too much publicity and I don’t need everyone of my followers to start following her,” Abby began in a video message on Instagram, August 24. “That’s not what we want here. We want so much more,” she continued, suggesting, “How about donating your salary for an entire year to the arts? That would be wonderful.”

The Dance Moms star went on to provide evidence that male dancers are successful and are much-needed in the arts. “I have so many male dancers that I have trained that have amazing careers. Their Saturday morning ballet classes sure paid off,” the choreographer continued, explaining, “They’re on Broadway. They’re on world tours. They’re in the new Steven Spielberg movie.”

Abby concluded with, “I mean, come on. It’s 2019. I thought this stuff was over. I guess I was wrong, and I’m not usually wrong. Anyway, I just wanted to let everybody know that I think every child should dance. Dance teaches you so much than…,” she said before the video cut off.

(Video credit: Abby Lee Miller/Instagram)

Lara came under fire after she laughed about Prince George taking ballet class as a part of his upcoming school curriculum during a Thursday “Hot News” segment.

“In addition to the usual first or second grade things, like math, science and history, the future King of England will be putting down the Play-Doh to take on religious studies, computer programming, poetry and ballet, among other things,” she said during the broadcast.

Lara issued a public apology on Friday, August 23, after viewers, along with numerous celebrities, including pro dancers Cheryl Burke and Derek Hough spoke out. Rosie O’Donnell and Nev Schulman even slammed Lara for “bullying” Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton’s son.

The following Monday (August 26), Lara told her co-hosts, “I screwed up, I did.” She continued: “The comment I made about dance was insensitive, it was stupid, and I am deeply sorry.”

Lara went on to explain that after the controversy, she decided to educated herself. She spoke with members of the dance community, and GMA aired a segment in which she interviewed Robbie Fairchild, Travis Wall and Fabrice Calmels. Lara admitted that she hoped to “turn a negative into a positive” with the segment, which discussed the trials and tribulations of male dancers.