Wendy Williams Admits Kevin Hunter Has Daughter In Shocking NYT Interview: I Won’t Be Part Of That

Wendy Williams opened up about the end of her marriage in a heartbreaking interview, and revealed that the child her husband had while married is a daughter.

Wendy Williams experienced a major shift in her life in the past few months, going from a talk show host who loved some juicy gossip, to the topic of that gossip herself. The revelation that her husband of 21 years, Kevin Hunter, cheated on her and got the other woman pregnant, came out some time ago. But in a new interview with The New York Times, Wendy got realer about the situation than ever before, including sharing that Kevin’s 5-month-old baby is a girl. “Kevin has a daughter. I was sitting on a plane two days ago. I was next to a man who was probably wondering, Who the hell is this lady with a negligee? I love a negligee. He was watching Page Six TV, and he said, ‘Is that you?’ And I said: ‘Yes, it’s me. Please don’t tell me what they’re saying.'”

Despite feeling betrayed by her soon-to-be ex-husband (the divorce is not finalized) and deeply hurt, Wendy refuses to speak ill of him for multiple reasons. “Kevin had a major indiscretion that he will have to deal with for the rest of his life,” Wendy explained. “An indiscretion that I will not deal with. He will always be my family, because we have a 19-year-old son (Kevin Hunter Jr.), and we were together for 25 years and married for 21. But there was no vacillating. I’m out. That’s all I can say. People want me to hate and scream and talk. I won’t.”

It bothers me that people say — it bothers me that people say, ‘Keep it as clean as you can, because you have a child together,'” Wendy continued, while crying. “That’s not the main reason to keep it clean. The main reason I won’t talk badly about Kevin is that he was my first true love. I will not have people talk badly. I talk filthy about him, but that is when I get in my apartment and the door is closed and I am talking to myself in the mirror. I never thought that I would be in this position. I’m a very forgiving person, but there’s one thing that I could never be a part of, and that one thing happened.”