Wendy Williams Is ‘Waiting’ To Address 50 Cent’s Disses: She’s ‘Totally Bothered’ By His ‘Mean’ Comments

50 Cent has been hammering Wendy Williams hard on Instagram, but she hasn’t responded to his mean taunts. She’ll be hitting back once her daytime talk show returns in September.

While 50 Cent is the king of internet trolling fellow celebrities, he saves his most vicious jabs for arch-enemy Wendy Williams. He’s come particularly hard at her all summer long. She doesn’t use social media, but will be taking Fiddy on once her syndicated daytime talk show returns for its 12th season on Sept. 16. “It’s very unlike Wendy to sit back and not address this 50 Cent feud, but she’s saving everything to discuss on her show’s premiere later in September,” a source close to the 55-year-old tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Wendy is a very smart business woman and she’s told those close to her she knows everyone’s going to be tuning in then with everything going on in her life, so she plans to address everything then. It’s a good business plan to wait. She can’t wait to talk about everything,” our insider continues.

During the last half of season 11, Wendy went through a lot including living in a sober house and filing for divorce from husband of nearly 22 years Kevin Hunter Sr., after he fathered a child with another woman. Fiddy — real name Curtis Jackson III — trolled her mercilessly though all of that, but Wendy kept her head held high. Season 12 is going to come in with a bang and she knows fans will be waiting for her to tear Fiddy a new one for his constant cruel insults while her show was on summer hiatus, including calling her a “monster” and “ugly.” He also had security turn Wendy away from a pool party Fif, 44, was hosting.

“With Kevin Sr. out of her life, this really is a different Wendy and she’s going to be handling things differently than before. She’s totally bothered by the fact that 50 is being so mean, but she’s not letting it get to her. She knows how he is by now. It’s certainly not effecting her every day life and when her ratings are through the roof during the first week of filming, she figures she’ll be having the last laugh,” our source adds.