MTV VMAs Arrivals: See Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion & More On The Red Carpet

The stars are out at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, NJ on August 26 — and, the fashion is on fire! Taylor Swift stunned in a colorful blazer and thigh high boots, while Megan Thee Stallion sizzled in a beaded look.

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet is one hot, star-studded affair! Taylor Swift had fans screaming when she was one of the first celebs to show up at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on August 26. The singer, who’s fresh off the release of her new album, Lover, rocked a jeweled blazer dress with a sparkling pink corset underneath.

Taylor also sported sultry, thigh-high black boots and her signature red lip. She wore her hair down with loose waves. Taylor, who arrived solo to the VMAs, accessorized with an array of chunky rings.

It’s a big night for the “Cruel Summer” singer, as she’s the most-nominated artist with 10 nods. Ariana Grande also shares the top spot with Taylor nabbing 10 nominations of her own. Taylor is set to open the show, where she will kick off the night with an energetic performance of one of her hits. Jonas Brothers will put on a remote performance, which marks their first at the VMAs in more than a decade. Other performers include: Camila Cabello with Shawn Mendes, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Rosalía, Bad Bunny, A$AP Ferg, Big Sean, H.E.R., Normani and Ozuna.

Taylor Swift on the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Monday, August 26, 2019. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

Missy Elliott — who will receive this year’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award — will also take the stage to perform. The four-time Grammy Award-winner will close the show with an epic performance alongside Queen Latifah, Naughty by Nature, Redman, Fetty Wap and Wyclef Jean.

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will host the show. Fans may recognize him from his sold-out performances at Radio City Music Hall. Keep coming back to HollywoodLife, where we will have timely coverage and updates all night, as well as exclusive access on the red carpet and inside the show!