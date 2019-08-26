Some of our favorite celebs looked gorgeous on the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on August 26 & we rounded up the best dressed stars of the evening.

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards are officially here and all of the stars headed to Newark, New Jersey for the live awards show on August 26, where everyone from Camila Cabello to Taylor Swift, arrived on the red carpet looking fabulous. There were so many gorgeous looks from the night but we rounded up the best dressed. Taylor, 29, arrived looking stunning in a bright, colorful Versace ensemble. She opted to wear a multi-colored rainbow blazer, completely bedazzled in sequins and beads, on top of a hot pink sequin bodysuit. She opted out of pants, keeping her legs completely bare aside from over-the-knee black heeled boots.

Camila, 22, looked drop-dead-gorgeous in her ensemble, plus, it’s a huge night for her considering her song with Shawn Mendes, “Senorita,” hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart today and the duo will be making their debut performance of the song tonight. Keke Palmer, 26, slayed the red carpet when she arrived in a skintight gold Yousef Aljasmi gown, covered in sequins and Swarovski crystals. Her long-sleeve gown was super flattering and body-hugging, plus, she accessorized with a massive gold phone and a clutch bag that resembled a real bar of gold.

Cardi B, 26, also looked amazing in her outfit and her glam was just as good. Cardi’s hair was done by celeb stylist, Tokyo Stylez, using Suave Professionals.

Not only did all of the celebs look fabulous on the carpet, which you can see when you click through the gallery above, but it was also a huge night for fashion. For the first time ever, MTV is giving out the Fashion Trailblazer Award at the 2019 VMAs which is going to Marc Jacobs, for his contribution to fashion in the music industry.