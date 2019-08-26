‘Twisted Sisters,’ which is executive produced by Khloe Kardashian, is back for season 2 and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode.

Twisted Sisters explores true stories of sisters as they evolve from kin to killers, delving into the events that drove them to take extreme and deadly measures. “From my understanding, Christina was told by Troyce not to allow Elena to talk to Deborah on the phone because she was trying to keep her away from her, she was a bad influence,” a young girl says in our EXCLUSIVE preview. “I knew that there was a gun in the house but they never showed us the gun and I’m not really sure if Elena told Deborah about the gun or not.” She adds, “Not everyone knew there was a gun in there, but Deborah knew she could get anything and everything out of Elena.”

“I am thrilled to be partnering with ID for the new season of Twisted Sisters. Anyone who knows me understands what a huge true-crime fan I am. This series shows how strong the bonds between sisters really are but how twisted they can become when they’re triggered by jealousy,” executive producer Khloe Kardashian said in a statement.

According to Investigation Discovery: “The sophomore season of Twisted Sisters takes viewers on all-new journeys through the lives of dynamic sister duos turned disastrous. The hour-long episodes tell haunting tales of betrayal, desire, and, shockingly, comradery, when some of these kindred spirits become killers who work together to commit a crime. Exclusive and all-new interviews with loved ones, investigators, and law enforcement who worked the case chronicle the eerie evolution of these women from siblings to killers, and determine the tipping point that drove these ladies to lethal measures.”

The show’s second season will consist of 10 episodes. Twisted Sisters, which is also executive produced by 44 Blue Productions, airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on Investigation Discovery.