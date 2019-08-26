Taylor Swfit Slays VMAs Red Carpet In Colorful Dress & Thigh-High Boots Before Opening The Show

It’s been quite an incredible week for Taylor Swift, and she continued the fun with an appearance at the 2019 VMAs on Aug. 26, where she looked BEYOND amazing.

Taylor Swift, 29, was one of the first stars to hit the red carpet at the MTV Music Video Awards on Aug. 26, and she did not disappoint with her red carpet style. The singer rocked a blazer dress that was full of vibrant colors and patterns, which she wore over a hot pink bodysuit. She paired the look with sexy thigh-high boots, wore her hair parted down the middle in loose curls and, of course, had a pop of red lipstick, as well. After walking the carpet, she’ll open the show with a sure-to-be epic performance, which will feature her singing TWO of her new songs.

The appearance at the VMAs comes just three days after Taylor released her new album, Lover, which received rave reviews. The song features 18 tracks in total, and touches on a variety of topics — from sexism to haters to true love and even heartbreak. Taylor was inspired by her own life (of course), as well as the current political state of our country, a Netflix movie called Someone Great, her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, friends and more when it came to writing the romance-themed album.

Of course, Joe is the subject of a lot of the album’s tracks, but Taylor still makes a point to live life with her boyfriend very much OUT of the public eye. The two have been dating for almost three years now, but have yet to walk a red carpet as a couple. This meant that Taylor attended the VMAs solo, but she had plenty of her friends on-hands — like Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Gigi Hadid and more — to hang out with.

Taylor has not announced tour dates to coincide with this album just yet, but she’s set to make appearances in both the United States and Europe throughout September. She’s also taking the stage at Saturday Night Live on Oct. 5.