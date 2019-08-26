Taylor Swift Is All of Us Watching Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s Steamy VMAs Performance

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ performance of ‘Senorita’ at the VMAs was so steamy, even Taylor Swift drew gasps and put her hand to her chest in shock over the hotness.

While there were so many memorable moments at the 2019 VMAs, real life sweeties Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes‘ performance of their duet “Senorita” was so passionate it practically melted the stage. It also drew strong reactions from those in the audience and watching at home who felt like they needed a towel to cool down from the heat they generated. As usual, Taylor Swift, 29, gave the greatest reactions as she watched from the audience in amazement.

The “Lover” singer watched in amazement along with Todrick Hall and another male pal on either side, leaning in to talk to one during the performance with a look of surprise on her face. Then she opened her mouth and it grew wider and wider with surprise over how far Camila and Shawn were willing to go to up the sexiness of the performance. As the couple went in for a near kiss, Taylor put her hand to her chest and looked on in shock.

At one point Tay seemed to mouth “Oh sh*t” then “Oh my God” as the guy standing next to her mouthed “Yes! yes! yes!” as Camila shimmied up and down Shawn and then went in for another near kiss at the end. From an audience perspective it looked like a lip lock, even though the show’s telecast showed they merely touched noses. Taylor is pals with both Shawn and Camila, having had the latter open up for her on her latest tour. One fan joked on Twitter that “Why do I feel like Taylor didn’t even know they’re dating?” from her surprised reactions. As she went to sit down, Taylor fanned herself with her hand and was seen mouthing “That was hot.”

Taylor watching Camila and Shawn haha I’m dead #vmas pic.twitter.com/u7xHBfvvwR — edith 🏹Lover (@feelubreathe) August 27, 2019

“That was hot” – Taylor after Camilla and Shawn’s performance #VMAStanCam pic.twitter.com/NJIl7UmgpF — Capital J (@ohcauseshesdead) August 27, 2019

“Lmao I love Taylor’s facial expressions,” one fan wrote under the video of her reactions while another added, “The best is the hand on her chest and saying ‘SHHHH*T.’” It wasn’t just Taylor who went wild for the video as another person tweeted out “LOOK HOW EXCITED JOE JONAS WAS AFTER SHAWN AND CAMILA’S PERFORMANCE. #VMAs.” Muy caliente!