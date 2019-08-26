Taylor Swift Calls Out Donald Trump During VMAs Acceptance Speech: ‘We Deserve Equal Rights’

Taylor Swift used her VMAs acceptance speech to let the White House know she’s still waiting on a response to her petition to recognize the Equality Act. You listening, Trump?

Taylor Swift has a simple message for Donald Trump: you need to calm down! Taylor swept the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards with nods for “You Need To Calm Down” and its joyous music video. When the candy-colored music video, which features LGBTq celebrities like the cast of Queer Eye, Ellen DeGeneres, and Todrick Hall, won Video of the Year, Taylor used her acceptance speech as an opportunity to remind the White House of something important: “At the end of the video there’s a petition to sign. There’s still a petition. It’s for the Equality Act, which basically just says we all deserve equal rights under the law.

“I would like to thank everyone who signed that petition, because it now has half a million signatures, which is five times the amount that it would need to warrant a response from the White House,” Taylor said to cheers. Then, she turned into the real-life version of that Judge Judy gif, tapping her wrist to mimic checking the time on her watch. The clock is ticking, Trump. The Equality Act, which was passed by the House of Representatives in May 2019, is a bill that would would protect LGBTQ citizens in the United States from discrimination in housing, the workplace, public accommodations, and in other settings.

The Equality Act has yet to pass through the Republican majority Senate, and therefore hasn’t hit the desk in the Oval Office. But as Taylor correctly said, any White House petition that reaches 100,000 signatures requires a response from the White House itself. Fans who watched her “You Need To Calm Down” video and were inspired by it and its lyrics provided five times the necessary signatures. Taking home multiple Moon Men at the VMAs is great, but Taylor would definitely like to see this instead.

📹 | Taylor accepting the award for Video of the Year for YNTCD at the #VMAs 🏆🌈 "The #EqualityAct basically says we all deserve equal rights under law. It now has 5x the amount that it would need to warrant a response from the White House." pic.twitter.com/VSfO98vdQ9 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) August 27, 2019

Trump wasn’t the only person to get a shoutout from Taylor at the August 26 awards show. While still on the red carpet, she got in a subtle dig at Kanye West. Did you remember it’s the 10th anniversary of “Imma let you finish”? She said to a reporter on the red carpet, “You never know what can happen on this show, as I’ve learned.” Burn!