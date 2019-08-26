Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 13, Can’t Get Enough Of Her Versace Shorts While Shopping With Mom & Brother Pax, 15

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is seriously obsessed with her denim knee-length Versace shorts & she just wore them yet again, while shopping with her mom Angelina Jolie & brother, Pax, on August 25.

If there’s one outfit Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 13, just can’t seem to get enough of, it’s without a doubt her Versace shorts. Shiloh has been rocking her go-to shorts all summer long and they have become an absolute outfit staple for her. She was just spotted wearing them yet again, while she was out shopping in Los Angeles on August 25, with her mom, Angelina Jolie, 44, and her younger brother, Pax, 15. Shiloh opted to wear an oversized black hooded sweatshirt which she paired with her favorite, thin light-wash denim knee-length Versace shorts which feature a huge black and white logo on the left side of her leg. She styled the bottoms with a pair of black hi-rise Converse sneakers and was pictured lugging around a massive striped tote bag.

While Shiloh was dressed in her favorite shorts, Angelina looked effortlessly chic in her go-to look – a breezy maxi dress. She opted to wear an oversized, sheer cream maxi dress which ended just above her ankles and was super baggy. Angelina accessorized her casual outfit with a tan leather Fendi Kan U Bag and a pair of brown leather Gabriela Hearst Franzine Croc-Effect Leather Slides. Meanwhile, Pax, was dressed in baggy black sweatpants which he paired with a white crewneck sweatshirt which featured Mickey Mouse and his name plastered on the side.

We love seeing Shiloh in her Versace shorts because we think it’s adorable how she loves them so much and rewears them at any chance she gets. Aside from this outing, Shiloh was just spotted wearing them again just a few days ago, when she headed to Disneyland with her mom and siblings on August 23.

While at Disneyland, Shiloh opted to wear the shorts with an oversized gray sweatshirt and a puffy black vest on top, which she chose to keep unzipped.