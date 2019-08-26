Fashion
Hollywood Life

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 13, Can’t Get Enough Of Her Versace Shorts While Shopping With Mom & Brother Pax, 15

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
BACKGRID
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt wears Versace shorts as she heads to best buy with a bodyguard. 04 Aug 2019 Pictured: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA478405_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Angelina Jolie's daughter, Shiloh Jolie Pitt, stocks up on groceries during Thursday stop at Gelsons Market in L.A. Pictured: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 15 AUGUST 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie enjoys an outing with two of her kids Sahara and Shilo at French photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson's "The Eye of the Century" exhibition at Leica Gallery in Los Angeles. Shiloh leads the way as Angelina holds hands with her daughter Sahara while making their way to their ride with ear to ear smiles. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 29 JULY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Angelina Jolie and daughters out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Aug 2018 Angelina Jolie and kids make a stop at Kitson Store in West Hollywood View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Fashion & Beauty Editor

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is seriously obsessed with her denim knee-length Versace shorts & she just wore them yet again, while shopping with her mom Angelina Jolie & brother, Pax, on August 25.

If there’s one outfit Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 13, just can’t seem to get enough of, it’s without a doubt her Versace shorts. Shiloh has been rocking her go-to shorts all summer long and they have become an absolute outfit staple for her. She was just spotted wearing them yet again, while she was out shopping in Los Angeles on August 25, with her mom, Angelina Jolie, 44, and her younger brother, Pax, 15. Shiloh opted to wear an oversized black hooded sweatshirt which she paired with her favorite, thin light-wash denim knee-length Versace shorts which feature a huge black and white logo on the left side of her leg. She styled the bottoms with a pair of black hi-rise Converse sneakers and was pictured lugging around a massive striped tote bag.

While Shiloh was dressed in her favorite shorts, Angelina looked effortlessly chic in her go-to look – a breezy maxi dress. She opted to wear an oversized, sheer cream maxi dress which ended just above her ankles and was super baggy. Angelina accessorized her casual outfit with a tan leather Fendi Kan U Bag and a pair of brown leather Gabriela Hearst Franzine Croc-Effect Leather Slides. Meanwhile, Pax, was dressed in baggy black sweatpants which he paired with a white crewneck sweatshirt which featured Mickey Mouse and his name plastered on the side.

We love seeing Shiloh in her Versace shorts because we think it’s adorable how she loves them so much and rewears them at any chance she gets. Aside from this outing, Shiloh was just spotted wearing them again just a few days ago, when she headed to Disneyland with her mom and siblings on August 23.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt rocked her favorite denim Versace logo shorts with a black hooded sweatshirt & hi-rise black Converse sneakers while out in LA with her mom, Anglina Jolie & her brother, Pax. (BACKGRID)

While at Disneyland, Shiloh opted to wear the shorts with an oversized gray sweatshirt and a puffy black vest on top, which she chose to keep unzipped.