‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Alum Lilly Ghalichi Getting Divorced 2 Years After Marrying Dara Mir

‘Shahs of Sunset’s Lilly Ghalichi’s husband Dara Mir has filed for divorce from her, according to new court documents, after being married since 2017.

Lilly Ghalichi, 36, and husband Dara Mir, 37, have reportedly called it quits! The Shahs of Sunset alum and the dark-haired entrepreneur, who were married in Beverly Hills in 2017, made headlines on Aug. 26 after he filed for divorce, according to TMZ. Although there were no further details given about the new court documents, their split comes as quite a surprise for many fans out there since they’ve been known for their close bond and seemingly great marriage.

Lilly and Dara, who share daughter, Alara together, seemed more in love than ever when they got married and often expressed their excitement about their commitment online. That included posting a romantic YouTube video of their Persian wedding at the time of the nuptials. Lilly also gushed over her new hubby and in a special message that introduced the video. “I wanted to share something special with you guys, so I decided to share my wedding video. It was the most incredible day of my life, I wish I could marry my husband a million more times,” she wrote. “I hope you guys enjoy our video, and I hope you all have your fairy tale wedding one day.”

That fairy tale has now sadly ended but neither Lilly or Dara have yet publicly commented on the pending divorce. They will most likely share various assets and property after the divorce is final but that all has yet to be worked out. Before she was got involved with Dara, Lilly’s relationship with an on-again, off-again ex named Ali was documented on Shahs of Sunset, the reality show she appeared on for two seasons from 2012-2014.

We’ll be on the lookout for any more details about Lilly and Dara’s divorce.