Selena Gomez was all smiles while dancing the night away with her besties to Kacey Musgrave jams. Sel looked so happy and carefree in pics from the LA concert.

The look of joy on Selena Gomez‘s face as she took in a Kacey Musgraves concert with her friends on August 25 is simply infectious. Selena, 27, who mostly has been keeping her private life just that — private — had a fun night out with some of her girls at Kacey’s Los Angeles show at the legendary Greek Theatre, where she was serenaded by the “Space Cowboy” singer, 31, and took plenty of selfies. In pics from the concert, Selena has the biggest grin on her face. It’s so nice to see her looking relaxed and happy!

Just days before her concert night, Selena had a blast with more friends at a roller rink in Los Angeles. She served some major early 1980s vibes in denim shorts and a tied, cropped blouse while skating around the Disco ball-lit Skateland. She captioned the pic, “Siri, play ‘I wanna be your lover,” a reference to the 1980 Prince song. If you ever doubted Selena’s influence, know that Prince’s song made it into the Billboard Top 100 for the first time in decades after that!

Selena’s about to be a busy bee. New documents reveal that the “Wolves” singer filed paperwork in California on July 11 to trademark her name for a beauty brand. Yes, Sel’s following in the footsteps of Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and so many enterprising celebrities before them.

The singer and actress, who was most recently seen in The Dead Don’t Die, will be selling “Fragrances, perfumes, colognes, aftershaves, cosmetics, bath preparations, cosmetic preparations, body care preparations, skin care preparations, hair care preparations, soaps, moisturizers, cleaning preparations, incense, nail preparations, beauty products, and essential oils,” according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office application.