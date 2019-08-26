Porsha Williams’ Baby PJ Is All Smiles In Adorable Pink Romper

Cute baby, or the cutest baby? That’s the question everyone’s asking themselves after seeing this pic of Porsha Williams’ daugher, Pilar Jhena!

Look at this cutie! Porsha Williams posted the most adorable photo of her five-month-old daughter, Pilar Jhena MicKinley on Instagram, and her little one is getting bigger by the day. In the new photo, which you can see HERE on Pilar’s own Instagram account (seriously), The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s baby girl has the cutest chubby cheeks and arm rolls. She’s dressed in a bright pink onesie covered in fruits that shows off her sweet little legs. Anyone who follows Porsha on social media knows that not a day goes by without a new photo of her daughter. She’s always dressed adorably, like when she wore striped footsie pajamas with strawberries on her toes.

If you think Pilar’s precious, then you’re in luck. Porsha and Pilar’s dad, Dennis McKinley, are trying for another baby! Porsha and her fiancé just reconciled, but they’re determined to make it work. The couple revealed on the August 15 episode of Dish Nation that they want to make Pilar a big sister, with Porsha announcing, “I always said, if you’re married, go ahead. Be fruitful. That’s what supposed to do. Have as many kids – and multiply – have as many kids y’all want, that you can afford.” Dennis chimed in with, ““I’d like to work on [baby] No. 2 later. We’re going right back in.” TMI alert!

They won’t actually get pregnant until Pilar’s just a little older, though. As a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the couple got back together this summer because “Dennis stepped it up more and more. [Porsha] and Dennis have a lot of love there, and most of her RHOA co-stars have really supported her through this.”