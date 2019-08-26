See Pic
Hollywood Life

Porsha Williams’ Baby PJ Is All Smiles In Adorable Pink Romper

Porsha Williams
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Porsha Williams arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 16069 -- Pictured: Porsha Williams -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)
Porsha Williams 68th Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Sep 2016 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
"Unnecessary Trouble" Video Premiere at Time Restaurant and Lounge in Atlanta, Georgia. Pictured: Porsha Williams,Michelle Hodges Kandi Burruss Phaedra Parks Demetria McKinney Porsha Williams Sharon West Priyanka Banks Naye Shamea Morton Brejia Blocker Tyler Noel Peter Thomas Cynthia Bailey Derek Blanks Amiyah Scott Kim Fields Chistopher Morgan Ref: SPL1081962 290915 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Political News Editor

Cute baby, or the cutest baby? That’s the question everyone’s asking themselves after seeing this pic of Porsha Williams’ daugher, Pilar Jhena!

Look at this cutie! Porsha Williams posted the most adorable photo of her five-month-old daughter, Pilar Jhena MicKinley on Instagram, and her little one is getting bigger by the day. In the new photo, which you can see HERE on Pilar’s own Instagram account (seriously), The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s baby girl has the cutest chubby cheeks and arm rolls. She’s dressed in a bright pink onesie covered in fruits that shows off her sweet little legs. Anyone who follows Porsha on social media knows that not a day goes by without a new photo of her daughter. She’s always dressed adorably, like when she wore striped footsie pajamas with strawberries on her toes.

If you think Pilar’s precious, then you’re in luck. Porsha and Pilar’s dad, Dennis McKinley, are trying for another baby! Porsha and her fiancé just reconciled, but they’re determined to make it work. The couple revealed on the August 15 episode of Dish Nation that they want to make Pilar a big sister, with Porsha announcing, “I always said, if you’re married, go ahead. Be fruitful. That’s what supposed to do. Have as many kids – and multiply – have as many kids y’all want, that you can afford.” Dennis chimed in with, ““I’d like to work on [baby] No. 2 later. We’re going right back in.” TMI alert!

They won’t actually get pregnant until Pilar’s just a little older, though. As a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the couple got back together this summer because “Dennis stepped it up more and more. [Porsha] and Dennis have a lot of love there, and most of her RHOA co-stars have really supported her through this.”