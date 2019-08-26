National Dog Day: Emily Ratajkowski, Sophie Turner & More Celebrities Taking Their Cute Pooches For Walks

Happy National Dog Day! We’re celebrating by taking a look at cute photos of stars with their precious pups.

Today is a very important day – it’s National Dog Day! The holiday honoring good boys everywhere is recognized worldwide on Aug. 26, so it’s prime time to scroll through pictures of cute pooches. We’ve rounded up photos of dogs being walked by their famous owners. And yes, while Emily Ratajkowski always looks amazing strutting down the streets in New York City, it truly is her puppy, Colombo, beside her that always grabs our attention first.

Seriously though, the model must be so psyched about today. She’s been spending the entire summer turning dog walks into photo-ops with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. Earlier this month, she turned heads in a plunging, figure-hugging white dress from The Line by K. She finished it off with sneakers, layered gold necklaces, and a snakeskin purse. The best accessory, however, was the brown leash guiding her dog. It even had a fire hydrant toy attached!

We’d also like to take this time to remember the famous pooches that were gone too soon. This summer, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas suffered a major heartbreak when their beloved Alaskan Klee Kai, Waldo, was struck and killed by a car in Manhattan’s Lower East Side. The dog was survived by his brother, Porky. Since then, though, the couple welcomed another dog into the mix, so at least another animal found a loving home after this tragedy.

We hope every dog on Earth has a great day, today. In honor of National Dog Day, head up to our gallery above to see photos of celebrities with their dogs. Who knows; maybe it’ll inspire you to go out and adopt a furever friend for yourself.