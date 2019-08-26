Missy Elliott Rocks The VMAs With Epic Medley Of ‘Work It’ & More Before Accepting Vanguard Award

It’s Missy Elliott’s world and we’re just living in it! The rap icon rocked multiple looks at the MTV VMAs, including a scarecrow costume, during her performance of some of her best hits!

Missy Elliot just won the MTV Video Music Awards! The rapper, 48, put on a performance to remember at the annual show, which took place in Newark, NJ on August 26. Missy opened the show in an all white ensemble. She performed her popular throwback tracks, “Get Your Freak On”, followed by “Work It”, “Pass That Dutch” and “Lose Control”.

After her electric performance, Cardi B took the stage to present Missy with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, which recognizes her work in both music and film. Past participants of the award include, Madonna, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Kanye, Justin Timberlake, and Britney Spears. Cardi had high and hilarious praise for Missy, who she said she even copied as a younger artist.

“I promised I wouldn’t cry, because I cry every awards,” Missy said when she took the stage to accept the coveted award. “This award means so much to me,” she continued, explaining, “I have worked diligently for over two decades and I never thought that I would be standing up here receiving this award, and it means so much to me. It doesn’t go unnoticed that the support and love y’all have shown me over the years. I always gotta start off by thanking god because with out him I would not be standing before y’all. I ain’t tryna change nobody but I know the God that got me here… Missy went on to thank her mother, her hometown of Virginia, along with her team and more stars including Mona Scott, Janet Jackson, Busta Rhymes, Madonna.

Miss concluded with, “I want to dedicate this award to the dance community all around the world because when y’all get o the stage with these artist y’all are not just props. y’all are the icing on the cake, the beats to the heart.” Missy has been nominated for a total of 41 VMAs throughout her iconic career, having won seven.

Missy, who dropped a surprise album on Friday, August 23, will also take the stage for a second memorable performance. The 2019 VMAs will close the show with an epic tribute to the Garden State by Missy, alongside a a slew of artists, all of whom are New Jersey natives. Queen Latifah, Naughty by Nature, Redman, Fetty Wap and Wyclef Jean will all join Missy. Tonight’s VMAs finale marks Missy’s first performance at the VMAs since 2006.