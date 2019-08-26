Miranda Lambert Shares Video Of Shirtless ‘House Husband’ Cutting The Grass & Fans Thank Her For It

Miranda Lambert’s hot cop husband Brendan McLoughlin is doing her yard work shirtless. Thankfully the singer caught the grass cutting on video and fans are loving it.

Miranda Lambert‘s sexy NYPD officer husband Brendan McLoughlin sure has proved handy when they’re down at her Nashville spread. She already taught him how to fry southern buttermilk chicken in a cast iron skillet and how she has her “house husband” doing yer hard work. He was shirtless and using a weed whacker to trim the grass around the shrubs in front of her home and Miranda, 35, couldn’t help but capture the sexy pruning session on video.

She posted the vid to her Instagram where she comes up behind him and says “babe,” to which he turns around and laughs, completely unaware that his yard work sesh was being taped. Wearing just a pair of shorts and sneakers, his tight, fit abs and torso are on display, along with 28-year-old Brendan’s handsome face and gorgeous smile.

Miranda captioned the IG video to help promote her new song and got some killer puns in a long the way. “‘Way Too Pretty For Prison‘ w/ @marenmorris out now! Speaking of pretty…house husband shirtless promo volume 2. #lawnhavemercy #thatgrasstho #livinonthehedge #loveisallweedneed #ihadto.” LAWN HAVE MERCY?!? Nice Miranda!

Miranda admitted in a July interview with Billboard that, “I do have a tendency to creep on him when he’s doing house chores shirtless. And so I figured why not share that with my friends? I creep on him doing all kinds of things: mowing, laundry, dishes. So whenever the next promo comes around, I’m sure I’ll have a video!” Sure enough, she delivered once again.

Fans were grateful for Miranda’s share. “Girl😍😍 LOL I like your ‘shirtless promos,” one user commented while another told the singer “My lawn is out of control. I might need him for a few weeks.. thanks in advance.” A fan named Candace wrote “If my husband looked like that I’d make him do EVERYTHING without a shirt 😳🔥,” and a user named Sara confessed, “I’ve watched this more times than I care to admit.”