Anything can happen a the MTV Video Music Awards – including someone getting cuffed by the police! As stars like Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, and the Jonas Brothers paused for photos, cops took a man away in cuffs!

Before the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards could even start, someone called the cops. However, it wasn’t for any music star’s outstanding parking tickets or anything like that. Instead, the cops were out to bust a protestor, and the whole scene was so bizarre. As Shawn Mendes, Normani, Lizzo, and other huge music stars were pausing to have their photos taken on the red carpet, the boys (and girls) in blue were slapping the cuffs on a guy in a green t-shirt. Though to be fair – the 2019 MTV VMAs were taking place at New Jersey’s Prudential Center, and it’s not that odd to see a guy get arrested in Newark. The man in question had allegedly climbed up a traffic light pole and was arrested after the authorities demanded that he come down.

So, what was this whole arrest about? Was someone trying to get their deluxe edition of Lover signed by Taylor Swift? Did someone jump the barricade to ask Nick Jonas if his favorite brother was Nick Jonas or Kevin Jonas? Or did Naughty By Nature get caught with something that’s only legal in Colorado and Washington state? Nope. It was likely a protestor who wanted to draw attention to a very important issue: clean water.

“The people of Newark deserve clean, safe, drinkable water,” a Brightest.io page, advertising the “Newark March For Clean Water (MTV VMA Protest), read. “On Monday, August 26th the MTV Video Music Awards are coming to Newark, and the Newark Water Coalition and allies will be there to usher the event in with chants for CLEAN WATER FOR NEWARK!”

“This opportunity starts on Aug. 26, 2019, 5 p.m. and ends Aug. 26, 2019, 8 p.m. EDT and happens once. All events occur at an action’s local time based on the latest information provided to us. The time listed here has been automatically converted to your device’s timezone if yours is different.” It’s unclear the name of the man who was arrested. He might not be the only one who got busted. Anyone watching the NewNextNow red carpet live stream also saw a man get arrested, except the cops had this man lay down, face-first on the ground.

