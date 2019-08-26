Luann de Lesseps held a recent Q&A session with her fans at one of her ‘Countess & Friends’ cabaret shows and brought up Jill Zarin in a way that has many thinking she’s set to return to ‘RHONY’.

Luann de Lesseps, 54, isn’t being shy about Jill Zarin‘s possible return to Real Housewives of New York City! Now that Bethenny Frankel, 48, is no longer going to appear on the popular Bravo series, all eyes have been on 55-year-old Jill, who has previously appeared on the show, to take her place, and Luann opened up about it in a recent Q&A session with her fans at one of her Countess & Friends cabaret shows. After being asked by a fan what housewife she’d like to see return to the show, Luann didn’t hesitate to bring up Jill. “OK, so we have to take a vote. Everybody… what do you think of Jill Zarin coming back?” Luann asked in response to the question before most of the audience cheered. She shared a clip of the moment to her Instagram and even tagged Jill in the caption.

“Oh my gosh!! 😱#RHONY @mrsjillzarin 💃🏻who do you think should come back?” the caption read. Jill was quick to leave a grateful comment on the post. “I am beyond flattered…. muah 😘,” it read. Fans also commented their support of Jill’s return. “Was there last night. Lots of fun! Everyone did want Jill back,” one comment read. “The only clear option @mrsjillzarin,” another read.

Before Luann’s latest tease, Jill recently teased a return to RHONY herself when she EXCLUSIVELY spoke to HollywoodLife while promoting her decor brand Jill Zarin Rugs. “You’ll have to watch and see what happens,” she said when asked if we could expect to see her on the 12th season. She also admitted she’d be open to the opportunity to replace Bethenny on the show if asked to. “I will cross that bridge if it happens,” she explained. “I’m open to all opportunities that come to me. I always say, say yes to everything; Or, you know, at least try to do everything and if it would work, if it could work out, sure.”

If Jill does indeed return to RHONY, she’d have some big shoes to fill since Bethenny was a fan favorite of the show, but based on the fans’ reactions, we’d say she’d do just fine. Bethenny, who first joined the show in 2008, announced that she was not returning to the show on Aug. 21.