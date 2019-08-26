‘L&HH: Hollywood’: Lyrica Contemplates Moving Out After A1 Admits To Cheating

Lyrica Anderson went apartment hunting on the Aug. 26 episode of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’, after A1 admitted to cheating on her with Summer Bunni.

Lyrica Anderson admitted that she’s “scared” to trust A1 again after he admitted to cheating on her with Summer Bunni. During the Aug. 26 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, Lyrica was so shaken up by A1’s infidelity that she went apartment hunting with her friend, Princess Love. She wasn’t quite sure as to whether or not she wanted to move out on her own just yet, but it was an option that she was seriously considering. Especially because Princess Love said that she went through something very similar with her husband, Ray J, and once she moved out and stopped talking to him for a few months, he came to his senses. So Lyrica is a bit hopeful that the same could happen for her since ideally, she’d like to have her family together.

Fortunately for Lyrica, A1 seemed to want the same thing. When they met up later in the episode, Lyrica expressed her fears about him being on tour and doing whatever he wants, without her knowing whether he’s cheating or not. So to put her mind at ease, A1 invited her to join him on tour since he still had two shows left to do. “I’m sorry. That should have never [cheated]. I was just lost last year, period. But I want my wife and I want to work things out. We have a little baby boy to raise. I’m willing to make it work,” A1 told Lyrica. Then, he asked her if she wanted to be with him — however, she said this was “the most unsure” she’s ever felt about them before. She didn’t even know if she wanted to go on tour with him and “pretend like everything is peaches and cream”. So she told him that she’d think about it.

In the same respect, Lyrica also didn’t tell A1 that she was looking at apartments yet because she said she didn’t want to until she was sure about what she wanted to do. But he kept saying he’s “sorry” for what he did to her, so maybe there’s hope for them after all.

