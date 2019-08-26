Lizzo Demands The Audience Feels ‘Good As Hell’

Lizzo came to slay at the MTV Video Music Awards when she graced the red carpet in feathers and sequins. We’re low key obsessed with this look.

Lizzo came through with another fierce outfit when she hit the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on August 26. The “Truth Hurts” singer/rapper, 31, rocked another winner in a string of awards show looks. Lizzo served up some 1980s realness in a dramatic, red sequined evening gown that would make Jessica Rabbit blush. Lizzo’s floor-length dress hugged her curves tightly, and literally spelled out the word “Siren” all over her body — just in case you couldn’t put how hot she looks into words yourself.

Her dress wasn’t even the most outrageously glamorous part of her ensemble. She accessorized with an oversized, red and white feather boa, as well as a diamond choker and diamond bracelet. She actually gave fans a glimpse of the jewels on Instagram before hitting the carpet, and they’re massive up close. She had her hair styled in a massive bouffant with bangs and completed the look with a little red lipstick. Perfection! It’s been an amazing year for Lizzo. The singer, who released the incredible album Cuz I Love You in early 2019, is up for two prestigious awards tonight: Best New Artist and Push Artist Of The Year!

This is the third awards show she’s performed at, as well, previously taking the BET Awards and MTV Movie & TV Awards by storm with her insane performances. Her outfits for both shows were on point, too! For the BET Awards on June 23, Lizzo strutted down the red carpet in a taffeta dress with massive, poufy sleeves that made her look straight out of Dynasty. The dress and her oversized fascinator were printed to look like wood.

For her BET performance, she kept the theme of her “Truth Hurts” music video and dressed in a veil and a lace, bridal white bodysuit. She topped it off by wearing huge diamonds. For MTV, she wore a denim bustier and laced-up pants that revealed tons of skin. So cute!