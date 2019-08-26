Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable New Picture Of Baby Psalm: He’s ‘The Best Baby’ Ever

We got to give it to them: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West made one incredibly cute baby. Kim shared a new photo of her precious 3-month old son, Psalm, and revealed why she’s so ‘lucky’ to be his mom.

“My little man is the sweetest ever!” Kim Kardashian, 38, captioned an Aug. 26 Instagram photo of her nuzzling her three-month-old son, Psalm. Kim and Kanye West’s youngest child is too cute for words (click here to see for yourself). The gorgeous baby has inherited the best genes from both his parents and as it turns out, he’s a perfect little angel! “He’s honestly the best baby. Sleeps through the night and by far my most calm. How did I get so lucky.”

It’s not every day that Kim and Kanye, 42, share pictures of baby Psalm, so this is a huge deal. The couple first introduced the world to their fourth child in May, shortly after he was born via surrogate. However, the picture wasn’t the typical glamour shot that has been associated with the KKW brand. No, Kim and Kanye’s first public picture of Psalm came in the form of a screenshot of a message Ye actually texted to his wife. “Happy Mothers’ Day. With the arrival of our fourth child, we are blessed beyond measure.” Kim would share the first, full-face photo of Psalm West a month later. “Psalm Ye,” the captioned the shot.

In this newest photo, Kim praised her baby for sleeping through the night, but Psalm’s sleeping habits got Kim in trouble. In the first photo of her boy, Kim hand Psalm covered in blankets and sleeping on his stomach in his crib. Cue the outrage, as mothers, fans, and doctors came for Kim. Psalm’s position, aka sleeping on his stomach, could cause Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), so this may have been the first time that “mommy shaming” did some good.

Kim, was “more embarrassed by the backlash” than upset, a source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after the drama. “She would never do anything knowingly to harm any of her children. She is going to avoid all the hate that it has brought and instead learn from it moving forward and put Psalm in the safest environment possible.”

Expect to see more of Psalm as Kim and Kanye’s boy grows up, as an insider told us EXCLUSIVELY that she “loves that people have been able to see [him]. Revealing her son is something she knew she had to do because she reveals everything about her life. It is her brand, after all.” Another thing she has “revealed” is that Psalm might not be the last Kimye baby. Shortly after Psalm was born, Kim was telling friends that “she would like to go for a fifth child.”