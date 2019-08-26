Kim Kardashian Admits Khloe Is Her Favorite Sister In Candid ‘Vogue’ Interview With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian admitted that she has a favorite sister, and it’s Khloe Kardashian! She explained why she’s crazy for Koko in a candid ‘Vogue Arabia’ interview.

Leave it to Kanye West to get Kim Kardashian to open up in one of her most candid interviews ever. Kanye interviewed his wife in a unique, honest interview for Vogue Arabia’s September issue, asking her about everything under the sun, including her Paris robbery, studying law, and the lessons she’s learned from being famous. But maybe the juiciest tidbit? She revealed who her favorite sister is! She admitted that it was an impossible decision, but she named the lucky lady anyway: her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian!

“It changes, just like friends or relationships go in and out. I think this year has been a really strong Kim and Khloe year,” she revealed to Kanye. “I’m obviously so close with Kendall and Kylie too but I’ve spent so much more time on this earth with Kourtney and Khloe – 16 and 17 years longer with them. We have more history, have been through so much together, and we have more friends in common. Kourtney and I will always be really close, but this year, Khloe and I really bonded.”

No siblings are closer than the Kardashian Jenner clan. And Kim makes it clear that she’s not trying to exclude her sisters, or her brother, Rob Kardashian. It’s just that this year, she and Khloe have clicked more than ever! After all, they had their babies,True Thompson and Chicago West, mere weeks apart in early 2018. With one year old babies on their hands, of course they’re together constantly during playtime!

The whole Kardashian-Jenner family has rallied around Khloe, actually. With the news that her ex, Lamar Odom, would be competing on Dancing With The Stars, her family is worried that he’ll start talking openly about them again. “Everyone wishes Lamar well,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The show tends to dive deep into personal lives… it’s safe to say they won’t be tuning in.”